Emtee is reportedly looking for armed security guards to beef up his security after receiving death threats

The Roll Up hitmaker has been receiving threats for the past two years and got another one when DJ Sumbody was shot dead

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Emtee's announcement, and some urged him to get security guards as soon as possible following AKA's assassination

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Emtee joined the list of stars who are beefing up their security. The rapper has reportedly been receiving death threats for the past two years.

Emtee plans to beef up his security. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Emtee told TshisaLIVE that he also received death threats after DJ Sumbody's fatal shooting. The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker and his bodyguard died in a hail of bullets in 2022.

Vusi Ma R5 was also shot dead earlier this year in Pretoria. Another musician, AKA, was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, February 10. According to reports, Emtee is now looking for armed guards because he fears for his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to news of Emtee beefing up security

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts after Emtee announced that he was looking for armed security guards to look after him.

@Thulani73373119 said:

"I would like to advise our celebrities in terms of security. Bouncers are for the clubs not to go around with you blocking your fans from getting autographs from you. These guys can't react quickly enough like kulesimo enibhekene naso manje. You need young and quick guys there. Please stay safe."

@GladTmz wrote:

"Looks like so many people are trying to divert the attention and the direction of investigations into the death of AKA. The killers of AKA must be well monied to work with so many people, if what he is saying was true he wouldn't be 'looking forward to'. We all saw the hit."

@BlessingMaphum3 commented:

"You better, we don't want to lose our hero."

@ThabangAubreyN1 said:

"That's when you realise the benefits of not being famous. You live, walk, talk, jola etc in peace."

@rakgadi_t wrote:

"Maybe opening a security company is not a bad idea now. All these celebrities will eventually have bodyguards and all."

@ZazaNdosi added:

"Can they leave this boy alone, asomblief."

Saso breaks his silence following AKA's murder

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Saso broke his silence following AKA's assassination. The Dream Team member was with AKA when he was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, February 10.

Supa Mega's friends, who were with him at the time of his murder, have been under scrutiny since CCTV footage of his fatal shooting surfaced on social media.

Some people, including Nota Baloyi, want Saso, Don Design and all the people who were with AKA to be investigated for their alleged involvement in his murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News