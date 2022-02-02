Perhaps having assurances of a great day ahead, a woman broke into dancing while trying to catch an early morning bus

Her exhibition of overexcitement in showing off weird dance moves wasn't received the same way by all at the small station who were also waiting for a bus

One lady in question was startled to find the woman dancing behind her that she took off almost immediately

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Happiness, they say is free and a woman showed hers publicly in a stunning fashion that caused quite a stir.

The woman who had earpieces on seemed to be enjoying the song she listened to that she made to dance at the waiting area without minding people around her.

She danced while waiting for a bus Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut, FG Trade

Source: Instagram

She gave weird dance moves in public

It understandably looked weird from a distant onlooker's point of view to see a woman at the waiting point dancing weirdly despite the absence of public music.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A short video by social media influencer Tunde Ednut showed the woman making soft leg moves as she danced forward.

A lady who happened to look behind her while also waiting for a bus was stunned to see the dancing woman.

The lady quickly kept a distance like one sensing impending danger. The incident reportedly happened in London.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@odenigbo_official remarked:

"Waiting for bus make madam dance oo before cold enter her body."

@clerk_benz_ said:

"I was taking her the video I was in a bus going to work I remember , she later noticed and everyone was happy to take photos with her , that was her husband sitting."

@queency_01 stated:

"Lmaoo diz lady is definitely Me every where I must shake my body."

@khing.zee thought:

"When the music hit you real good you fill no pain ride on mummy, happiness is free."

@dickson_chioma commented:

"Over happiness , this one just collected her benefits."

Lady in heels stuns peeps at an eatery with hot dance moves

Meanwhile, a pretty lady in heels had made patrons lose focus at an eatery with stunning dance moves.

The lady, Esosa Omolola Ogbebor, who happens to be a professional dancer gave sterling moves despite rocking heels as she vibed to a song by Falz, Bontle Smith and Sayfar titled Oga.

In a video capturing her performance she shared on Instagram, the lady showed great expertise as she switched to different dance moves effortlessly like she doesn't have heels on.

She did the popular legwork dance moves in a thrilling fashion that left a particular male customer smiling. Folks at the restaurant stopped their meals at intervals to catch a glimpse of the lady's infectious performance.

Source: Briefly News