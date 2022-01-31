A video of a little schoolboy giving sterling moves while dancing in front of a large number of people has stirred mixed reactions on social media

The lad on big shorts mesmerized his colleagues and adults present as he showed off different female dance moves

Many people who saw the video found it hilarious with a large number remarking that his mum definitely taught him those moves

A little boy caused a commotion at a gathering as he bossed things on the wide space he was given with sizzling dance moves.

Despite rocking big shorts, the little schoolboy took off in great fashion serving some awesome dance moves in rhythm to the song in play.

This little kid showed off some awesome dance moves and peeps are living.

Source: Getty Images

While those watching him dance found his moves exciting to watch, they didn't see his twerk attempt coming and reacted with loud screams. As if giving it a second thought, the boy stopped his attempted twerk move and took on a different lady's dance style.

His dance moves have led many to the conclusion that he must have been taught by the mum.

Click here to watch the video.

Social media responds to the clip

@1lizma stated:

"Sweet boy should be in dance for sure, he’s got moves!! "

@_ahnjehloh wrote:

"When mom teach you how to dance and dresses you."

@s.a.u.c.y._._ opined:

"Forget spongebob squre pants I want baby brown pants."

@cuauhtli71 commented:

"What's so funny about this obviously confused boy? He's just doing what those around him Celebrate and cheer for. This is where a male role model should step in and guide this poor kid. Save your comments. I could care less what you think."

@starrykari8 remarked:

"Bruh so this is the dance them Filipinas try to teach me."

Wow: Viral video of little boys adorable dance moves has Mzansi impressed

In more news about boys killing the dancefloor, Briefly News previously reported that an upbeat little boy amazed South Africans with his skill on the dance floor. Known affectionately as 'Bubblegum' the impressive performer had social media users in absolute awe.

Heading online, @younghopeLiberation first shared the lively clip.

"Bubblegum (has) moves," they captioned the hot dance video.

Watching the clip it's clear the young boy was having the time of his life. As the group's frontman, the child easily kept up with his much older backup dancers. This kid was definitely born to entertain! Mzansi social media users were impressed by the confident and talented young man.

Source: Briefly News