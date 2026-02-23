An Afrikaner family shared a video tour of their refugee apartment in the US, showing a modern place with wooden floors

The video comes at a time when people have been saying refugees in the US are struggling in motels and unsafe housing after Trump's programme

South Africans debated in the comments, with some questioning why there are burglar guards and multiple locks if the US is supposed to be safer

The debate about Afrikaner refugees in America continues. TikTok account @the.smiths.usa, which shares a family's new life in the United States, posted a video on 22 February 2026 with the caption:

"Our refugee apartment before moving in ✨."

The timing is important. Reports have been circulating that refugees in the US are struggling after moving through Trump's programme, with claims of people living in unsafe motels and mouldy housing. This family's apartment tells a different story.

The video shows a modern, clean, and neat apartment. The hallway leads into a simple modern kitchen with a stove, fridge and plenty of cupboard space. There's a huge living area with wooden floors throughout. A coat locker provides storage near the entrance.

The first bedroom has an ensuite bathroom complete with a shower and toilet, plus a walk-in closet. There's additional storage space before the second bedroom, which also has a large closet. The main bathroom has a toilet, sink, and shower. The two-bedroom apartment is carpeted in the bedrooms, has blinds on all the windows, and a sliding door leading out from the living area.

The family pays $2,300 (R36,800 according to Wise Currency Converter) per month for the apartment, which they clarified in the comments. One person pointed out that the housing isn't free. Refugees need to get jobs and pay rent themselves.

The comments were divided. Some people congratulated the family and said that only jealous people are being negative. Others said the campaign is good because now people don't have to stay where they don't want to.

Mzansi applauds refugees' lives in the US

South Africans had mixed opinions on the apartment shown by the TikTok page @the.smiths.usa:

@B said:

"They say you're living in motels..."

@Leroy explained:

"It's not free. The ones the media refers to are the free housing in the first few weeks."

@ALSHABAADUU questioned:

"Mmhh I thought safety was a thing but burglar guards are there, too."

@♍Kel♍ said:

"This could be in heaven, still can beat South Africa"

@Shane asked:

"Why so many locks on the doors? I counted 4 😮, which area are you living in?"

@Luan (AKA Luigi) explained:

"Some states in you still have to lock your doors, but other states you can literally leave your door open, even have your car idling when you go shopping."

@Nosipho 🇿🇦 commented:

"I think this campaign is good because now no one has to stay where they don't want to. It's like a toxic relationship coming to an end. This is good."

@Aussie2121 congratulated:

"Wens julle n lovely new life in a wonderful country! Your children will be free, only jealous people being so negative, left SA nearly 20 years ago and never been sorry that I left."

More on the Afrikaner refugees in America

Briefly News recently reported on Afrikaner refugee Charl Kleinhaus, who refuted claims of struggles in America, bringing awareness to the job availability and community support.

Afrikaner refugees shared details about their lives in the USA, flexing about the benefits since moving to America under Trump's programme.

A temporary pause frustrated South African refugees heading to the US after flights were stopped for system updates, with about 70 refugees affected.

