Accused Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe decided to be very vocal at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday

Mafe ranted and raved about several issues and also admitted to setting Parliament on fire

South Africans are not convinced that Mafe is not mentally well after seeing clips of his rants

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe had much to say when he appeared at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Thursday, 13 July.

Zandile Mafe has admitted to setting Parliament on fire and asked for a life sentence. Images: Brenton Geach & Xabiso Mkhabela

Source: Getty Images

Before appearing in court, Mafe reportedly started ranting and raving from the holding cells.

Zandile Mafe admits to burning down Parliament

News24 reports that Mafe admitted to intentionally burning Parliament because he wants it relocated.

Mafe also asked the court to hand him a life sentence for setting Parliament, saying he is not afraid to spend that much time behind bars.

Presiding judge Nathan Erasmus did not interrupt Mafe's outburst, saying he understood his mental condition.

Zandile Mafe accuses the DA of murdering black people

In a one-minute clip Newzroom Afrika shared, Mafe is in the dock shouting incoherently. Mafe's rants included the lack of service delivery, loadshedding and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Mafe said the DA does not belong in Parliament and accused the party of being responsible for the deaths of black people.

"I want this Parliament for the majority of the people. It must move here from the white racist right-wing DA. The DA must not be in Parliament. DA are killers, are mruderers. They kill black people," said Mafe.

Watch the clip below:

Zandile Mafe's psychiatric report still sealed

Mafe's fitnesses to stand trial had been brought into question since he went on a hunger strike while in prison.

His first psychiatric assessment declared Mafe schizophrenic, but it was later declared unlawful. The second assessment is still sealed, and Mafe's defence team asked for a six-week postponement to get an independent evaluation.

South Africans think Mafe is faking his mental condition

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"This chap is not mad. He is fully aware of what he doing, he's just deflecting. It's a game."

@Opinionated_SA said:

"With all that energy this guy only choose to shout about racism, while this country has a murder rate of 80+ people a day? He's not make sure "

@rholm_charlene said:

"He sounds like a member of @EFFSouthAfrica."

@deroxrimez said:

"I see the legal strategy. Go ahead, brother."

@Phiwo_Qabaka said:

"How much did they give him? And what did they promise him? "

