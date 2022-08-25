kykNET Novela Diepe Waters: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, teasers

Diepe Waters, also Deep Waters, is a Penguin Films production filmed in Joziburg, and it is set to premiere on kykNET on the 3rd of October 2022. It will be airing from Mondays to Thursdays at 6 pm. The brand new telenovela will replace the popular telenovela, Getroud met Rugby, which has occupied the screens for the past 14 years and will air its last episode on 30th September 2022.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Diepe Waters will replace Getroud met Rugby from 3rd October 2022. Photo: @Graigo, @kykNETtv on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Diepe Waters soapie was brought together by an accomplished team of producers and actors, including Roberta Durrant as the creative producer. The setting of Diepe Waters is in and around a competitive swimming club that goes by the name Die Swartmarlyne, whose owner is Gys Swarts. Being a family business, Die Swartmarlyne is the brewing place for the family drama incorporating love, hate, secrets, and plans for revenge.

Diepe Waters' plot summary and story

Diepe Waters on kykNET is about a community comprised of families, including Gys Swarts family and Zelda Joubert’s family, who are in silent competition with one another. The characters are brought together when they join the Die Swartmarlyne swimming club.

Their interactions bring about a lot of tension and insecurities amongst them, and this causes them to work so hard to stay on top of their game while ensuring they do not expose their dirty little secrets. The characters in the story have a commonplace, Lettie’s café (Keffie), where they go to pour out their hearts and find consolation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Diepe Waters' full story

Gys Swarts owns a competitive family business, Die Swartmarlyne swimming club. His two sons, Rossouw and Jacque, are both actively involved in the business. Gys’ grandchildren, Karla and Johan, are also included in the Swartmarlyne swimming team. Gys has a hater, Zelda Joubert, the owner of the Skinvestment beauty salon

Karla, Rossouw’s daughter, is in her teens and is so good at swimming. She, however, does not have it all rosy as she faces a lot of pressure of being a champion both from within and from her mother, Sanet. The possibility of winning a scholarship to study overseas heightens the pressure from her mother, who has great expectations from Karla and will not condone any mistakes from her.

Karla finds a confidant in Nina. The two become inseparable as they have found a place in each other to offload the heavy secrets they have been bearing in their hearts for so long.

Johan Craves the approval of his grandfather, Gys. He, on the contrary, is no match for Karla when it comes to swimming. The entrance of the new caretaker, Henry, into the club makes matters even worse for Johan, as his adopted son, Tshepo, makes him feel intimidated and threatens the reputation he has worked so hard to build.

Rossouw and Sanet appear as a happy couple to the casual eye. However, an unexpected visitor causes a shift in the way they normally relate with each other.

Jacques works as a coach in the Swartmarlyne swimming club. He is good-natured and concerned about other people. Besides, he is good-looking and cannot help but draw the attention of moms and aunties in the club.

Getroud met Rugby will end on 30th September 2022 after 14 years. Photo: @tvplus, @DStv on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Diepe Waters' theme songs

Having been created by world-class producers, you can only expect nothing less than captivating theme songs that will help you achieve a better interconnection with the storyline and take your entertainment to the next level. Keep checking with us for an update on the Diepe Waters theme songs that will be available soon.

Diepe Waters' teasers

Diepe Waters soap opera will start airing on kykNET on the 3rd of October 2022. The first teasers are yet to be released, but you will see them as soon as they are made available.

Diepe Waters' cast

The cast line-up for the Afrikaans soap opera is yet to be revealed but will be known by the end of August 2022. Please keep checking the kykNET website. However, the characters you should expect to meet on your screens in the telenovela are as follows:

Gys Swarts: Owner of Die Swartmarlyne, a competitive swimming club

Owner of Die Swartmarlyne, a competitive swimming club Rossouw: Gys’ son, Sanet’s husband and father to Karla

Gys’ son, Sanet’s husband and father to Karla Jacques: Gys’ son

Gys’ son Karla: Gys’ grandchild

Gys’ grandchild Johan: Gys’ grandchild

Gys’ grandchild Sanet: Rossouw’s wife and Karla’s mom

Rossouw’s wife and Karla’s mom Zelda Joubert: owner of Skinvestment, a beauty salon

owner of Skinvestment, a beauty salon Meghan: Zelda’s adopted daughter

Zelda’s adopted daughter Pam: Meghan’s daughter

Meghan’s daughter Lettie: Owner of a café (keffie) where the characters meet to release their issues and find solace

Owner of a café (keffie) where the characters meet to release their issues and find solace Henry: New caretaker at the Die Swarytmarlyne Swimming club

New caretaker at the Die Swarytmarlyne Swimming club Tshepo: Henry’s adopted son and Johan’s major competition

Henry’s adopted son and Johan’s major competition Nina de wet: Karla’s best friend, daughter to Wim and Rose

Karla’s best friend, daughter to Wim and Rose Wim: Nina’s dad and Rose’s husband

Nina’s dad and Rose’s husband Rose: Nina’s mom and Wim’s wife

Diepe Waters has an amazing storyline, and soapie lovers will not have a dull moment. Make sure to tune in to kykNET from 3rd October 2022.

READ ALSO: Glow TV The Power of Love: cast, full story, plot summary, episodes, teasers

Briefly.co.za published the plot and full story of the beloved The Power of Love soapie on Glow TV. The series is packed with suspense, thrill, drama, and fascinating twists.

The Power of Love is an inspiring story of a child who is forced to marry a grown man. Her progressive husband helps her study, and she becomes a high court advocate. She uses her influence and status to fight social evils.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News