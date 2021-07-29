Simone Manuel: age, childhood, boyfriend, parents, trials, Olympics, worth

Swimmer Simone Manuel has won 9 medals over 2 Olympic Championships, and she is only just 24. With an athletic family to nurture her, "Swimone" has made many great achievements in her life so far. Along with breaking records, she aims to break the barriers of stereotypes placed upon athletes of colour and has ensured that her partnership with TYR aligns with these ambitions.

Simone Manuel has already won 9 Olympic medals at age 24.

Source: Getty Images

Whilst some young girls decorate themselves with jewellery, this Olympic sports star preferred to use medals. "Swimone" began swimming competitively when she was just 11 and has been taking the world by storm ever since. In this article, we will discuss her life's accomplishments and record-breaking achievements.

Simone Manuel's Profile

Full Name : Simone Ashley Manuel

: Simone Ashley Manuel Nickname : "Swimone"

: "Swimone" Gender : Female

: Female Date of Birth : 2 August 1996

: 2 August 1996 Simone Manuel's age : 25 in 2021

: 25 in 2021 Zodiac : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Houston, Texas

: Houston, Texas Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Eye colour: brown

brown Hair colour : black

: black Weight : 67kg

: 67kg Simone Manuel's height: 177.8cm

177.8cm Body build : Athletic

: Athletic Simone Manuel's parents : Marc and Sharron

: Marc and Sharron Siblings: Christopher and Ryan

Christopher and Ryan Marital Status : boyfriend, Denzel Franklin

: boyfriend, Denzel Franklin Dependant : none

: none School : Stanford College '18

: Stanford College '18 Major : Communications Degree

: Communications Degree Occupation : Professional athlete

: Professional athlete Spor t: Swimming

t: Swimming Event : 50m & 100m freestyle; mixed medley

: 50m & 100m freestyle; mixed medley Team : Alto Swim Club/ FCST/ USA

: Alto Swim Club/ FCST/ USA Sponsor : TYR Sport

: TYR Sport Famous for: Breaking multiple World Records

Simone Manuel's net worth : $3 million

: $3 million Facebook : @SimoneManuel13

: @SimoneManuel13 Simone Manuel's Instagram : @Swimone

: @Swimone Simone Manuel's Twitter: @SimoneManuel

@SimoneManuel Followers: 215k

Simone Manuel's Biography

Manuel was born in Houston, and she spent her childhood years in Sugar Land with her family of five. This Texan was fortunate enough to belong to a sports-orientated family, and Simone Manuel's parents nurtured and encouraged her natural talent for swimming.

Rumours of Simone Manuel's Haitian descent have not been verified. Her father, Marc, played basketball, and her mother, Sharron, was an athlete. Her brothers, Christopher and Ryan, are also star athletes on the basketball court.

What was Simone Manuel's childhood like?

"Swimone" earned her nickname as she took to the water from as young as four years old. From age 9, she began to take the sport more seriously, and by 11, she was already competing for the First Colony Swim Team in Houston.

In 2011, Manuel made her international debut at the FINA World Junior Championships and came 4th place in the 100m freestyle division. Then, at just 16 years old, she won the 100m freestyle when competing in the Pan Pacific Swimming Championship. At the 2012 Olympic Trials, Simone Manuel's success continued as she was placed 17th and 20th in the 100m and 50m, respectively.

Simone Manuel's Achievements

4 x National Champion

5 x Records at Stanford

9 x World Champion Medalist

5 x Olympic Medalist

2 x Olympian (2016; 2020)

She broke the Olympic record for 100m freestyle at 52.7s.

Became the first African American Gold medal Olympian since 1984 in the swimming division

Is Simone Manuel married?

Although not married, in 2017, the world was introduced to Simone Manuel's boyfriend, Stanford footballer Denzel Franklin. Insights into their relationship can be followed on Twitter, including the exploits of the couple's pet snails, Shaka and Zulu.

How old is Simone Manuel?

Swimmer Simone Manuel is 24 as of August 2021. This Leo stays true to her sign, with her strong, determined and self-confident demeanour. She is also a natural leader, paving the way for inclusive sponsorship deals that benefit the community at large.

Simone Manuel's TYR Sponsorship

Breaking records and making history is what Swimone does best. So at 22, with no previous experience with professional sponsorships, Manuel was not intimidated as she negotiated an "inclusion" rider into her contract.

This rider is the first of its kind and is hopefully the beginning of a new trend. The clause aims to create "meaningful opportunities to traditionally underrepresented groups and that diversity be reflected in the creative efforts she pursues with the brand."

Did Simone Manuel make the Olympics?

Fans were left worried after Simone Manuel's 2021 Olympics appearance didn't go according to plan. This Olympic Champion failed to qualify for the 100m freestyle when health issues caused her to underperform at the Olympic Trials.

During Lockdown, swimmer Simone Manuel continued her training at a friend's 20m private pool. She, however, pushed herself too far and was later diagnosed with overtraining syndrome. This condition is characterized as a "maladaptation response to excessive exercise without adequate rest." Symptoms include insomnia, anxiety, depression, sore muscles, decreased appetite and increased heart rate.

Simone managed to qualify for the 50m freestyle and took some time off before competing. On 20 July, swimmer Simone Manuel won a bronze medal.

Is Simone Manuel still swimming?

This young Olympic Champion acknowledged that she needed to take some time off to recover, and, although not an easy decision, it was the mature one.

I know I did everything I possibly could to be here and that makes me proud because I continue to stay strong during this process even when there are times I wanted to give up."

We look forward to watching Swimone compete at the next Olympics, and support from her fans keeps streaming in, urging a speedy recovery.

This incredible young woman has won an award every year since she began her international swimming career in 2011. Manuel empowers women and black athletes alike when she holds record-breaking titles such as "most medals won at a single World Championship by a female." In addition, she uses her celebrity status as a platform to uplift the community with her revolutionary "inclusive" sponsorship deals as she holds the door open for other athletes to follow her into greatness.

