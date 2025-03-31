“Shein vs Reality”: Young Woman Spends R1k on 6 Flattering Dresses Bought Online

Local content creator Nokwanda Michelle Phakathi took to her social media accounts to show internet users the dresses Shein had to offer

After making the purchase and spending roughly R1 000 for the six dresses she saw online, Nokwanda revealed how the garments looked on her

Thousands of members of the online community headed to the young fashionista's post's comment section to shower her with compliments after seeing the fit of the dresses

A woman showed Mzansi the six dresses she bought at Shein. Images: @nokwanda_mishel

Source: Instagram

Ordering clothing from online stores can be a gamble because what looks perfect in pictures may turn out to be a disappointment in person. For one local woman, this wasn't the case as she impressed the online community with the six stunning dresses she purchased at Shein.

Showing off in Shein

Fashionable content creator Nokwanda Michelle Phakathi took to her TikTok account to show app users on the social media platform the garments that perfectly complemented her body, changing her hairstyle with each outfit.

In her post's caption, the young TikTokker said to app users:

"Shein vs reality."

Nokwanda spent R1 085 after buying the following flattering dresses:

R230 asymmetrical hem pearl-studded dress.

R213 Mandarin collar dress.

R239 red princess-style prom dress.

R182 white knitted rib dress.

R122 long marble print bodycon dress.

R99 spring and summer floral-printed dress.

Take a look at the dresses in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the Shein dresses

The video received over a million views, with thousands of members of the online community rushing to the comment section with compliments for the fashionable dresses they had seen on their For You Pages.

Fashion lovers enjoyed the Shein 'fashion show' on their screens. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

@hebron662 saif to Nokwanda:

"So how does it feel to know that Shein clothes are made for you?"

An impressed @simanyesonkwala asked in the comment section:

"Were you in the room when they were making these dresses?"

@baby_27girl dished out compliments to the young woman, writing:

"It looks better on you than on the models."

A humorous @neokubushi jokingly added in the post's comments:

"I'm watching this while eating magwinya, and wow girl, your body has motivated me to stop eating my lunch."

Nokwanda laughed and replied to the TikTok user:

"Thank you, gorgeous. Please don’t starve yourself."

An impressed @.mfene wrote to the online community:

"I don’t think you guys understand! It’s not about the clothes, it's the body!"

@lihle.jafta5 stated with a laugh:

"I only noticed after reading the comments that her hairstyle was also changing."

