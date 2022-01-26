If you are wondering who are Bonitas, this read is just what you need! Bonitas has been around long enough to make a name for themselves in South Africa's health industry. Bonitas provides quality, affordable, and timely healthcare medical services. So, what does Bonitas medical aid entail?

Bonitas healthcare provides a wide range of services to meet their clients' needs. They have more than 730,000 beneficiaries up to date. With state of the art technology, they provide South Africans with quality services at affordable rates.

What does Bonitas cover?

Bonitas provides a wide range of programmes that ensure that their clients' health is at the forefront. The healthcare services include back and neck pain management, disease management, cancer management, and chronic medicine management. Other cases covered include dental wellness programme, diabetes management programme, hip and knee replacement, HIV/AIDS, and mental health.

Bonitas medical aid plans 2022

With just remitting R1,338 every month, you can access an option plan that will match your medical needs. In addition, you can visit their website and access Bonitas medical aid quotes for the cover you would love. Here are the various plans.

1. Traditional

This optional plan provides clients with comprehensive medical cover and dental and optical services. Once this benefit is exhausted, one can access other categories for the remaining part of the year.

Under this category, there is the Standard and Standard Select option. The rates for this plan start from R2,322 to R2,654.

2. Savings

One can spend a set amount with the savings option, including out-of-hospital expenses such as dentistry and optometry services. Other added benefits include preventive care benefits, wellness, and maternity care.

Under the Savings plan are the BonFit Select, Bonsave, BonComplete, Bon Classic, and BonComprehensive options. The rates for this plan start from R2,230 to R8,217.

3. Hospital

This plan covers you for planned and emergency procedures. You will also get to enjoy preventive care and wellness benefits. The Hospital plan entails the Hospital Standard, BonEssential, and the BonEssential Select. The rates for this plan start from R1,784 to R2,592.

4. Edge plan

This plan entails innovation and technology. Some of the benefits include unlimited GP consultations, virtual care, optical and dental consultations, among other benefits.

Under this plan, the BonStart plan and the BonStart Plus plan are available and designed for the economically active singles residing in the large metros. The rates for this plan start from R1,338 to R1,670.

How much is Bonitas medical aid monthly?

One needs R1 338 every month to secure any of the plans available.

Bonitas medical aid contact number

Members can contact Bonitas through the Bonitas app or the member portal on the website. You can also reach the office on various phone numbers depending on your problem at hand. Bonitas medical aid WhatsApp number is 0600702491. For general queries, you can dial the following number or send an email:

Call: 0860002108

Email: queries@bonitas.co.za

For BonCap queries, below is the number to dial:

Call: 0861239333

Email: boncap@bonitas.co.za

Bonitas medical aid login

Once you register to Bonitas medical scheme, you become a member and manage your membership 24/7. Here are some of the benefits you will be able to experience from any device.

Update your contact details

Submit queries

View brochures

Submit claims

Access your electronic membership card

Bonitas medical aid for pensioners

Bonitas has a pensioner ratio of only 4.2%, which is low compared with other leading medical aid providers. The likely result is fewer claims, which translates into less pressure on remitting funds and lower annual member contributions.

Bonitas medical aid pregnancy waiting period

For pregnant mothers, it is advisable that you contact Bonitas at least 20 weeks onwards before the baby's delivery. Here are the benefits you are likely to experience once you sign up for the cover"

24/7 maternity health advice line

Dedicated clinical care advisors

Online antenatal classes

Weekly state appropriate SMSs

Pregnancy education emails

Appropriate web content

A Bonitas baby bag

Digital webinars and events

Baby vouchers

Maternity care benefits

What is the waiting period for Bonitas medical aid?

The minimum general waiting period is three months for all benefits. However, some plans have a waiting period of 12 months, especially regarding a pre-existing condition.

Bonitas medical aid plans provide quality services to suit everyone. By subscribing to any of the available programs, you can be sure of getting more value and rich benefits.

