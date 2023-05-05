Complete list of Grade 10 subjects for law in South Africa

Being a lawyer in South Africa could make for an exciting career. Before you pack your bags, you must jump through various hoops. For aspiring legal professionals, understanding the requirements for this career path is vital to realising this dream. This article highlights a list of Grade 10 subjects needed for law.

What to study to become a lawyer. Photo: Manusapon Masood

Source: Getty Images

Knowing what subjects you need to become a lawyer can improve your odds of achieving this goal. Moreover, this helps you prioritise and specialise in subjects that are staples for this career path.

What are the Grade 10 subjects for law in South Africa?

In South African high schools, the only subjects required for law study are History, Business Studies, English and Life Orientation. A lawyer must have good diction, whether you take English First Language or English First Additional Language.

What grades are needed to become a lawyer in South Africa?

The law's Admission Point Score (APS) may vary with different schools. Below are some of the standard grades in various institutions.

Institution APS score University of Cape Town 65 Rhodes University 45 University of Witwatersrand 43+ Durban University of Technology 32 University of Fort Hare 29 North-West University 28-30 University of Pretoria 28 University of Johannesburg 27 University of Venda 26 Stellenbosch University 20-25

Where to study to become a lawyer in South Africa

Deciding to pursue a career in law is one thing, but deciding on the best institution to do so is another. Here is a list of the best South African law schools that guarantee high standards:

The University of Johannesburg

Durban University of Technology

Rhodes University

Stellenbosch University

The University of Witwatersrand

The University of Cape Town

North-West University

There are currently some 29,981 practising attorneys and 5483 candidate attorneys in South Africa. Photo: Jason Alden

Source: Getty Images

How long does it take to become a lawyer in South Africa?

Becoming an attorney in South Africa takes a minimum of 6 years, four years for the LLB degree and two years of articles. Furthermore, you must complete four board exams and be admitted as an attorney by the high court of South Africa.

Types of law degrees

Most people know that becoming a lawyer requires years of college to earn a law degree, but many do not know there are several types of law degrees. This list breaks down the different kinds of law degrees:

How to become a lawyer in South Africa. Photo: ATU Images

Source: Getty Images

Juris Doctor

Master of Legal Studies

Master of Dispute Resolution

Doctor of Judicial Science

Master of Laws

Now that you know the Grade 10 subjects for law, it will help put into perspective what areas to concentrate majorly on. Worth noting is that the South African government requires that an attorney obtain a law degree, work several years in a legal setting and pass an admissions exam.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Kearsney College fees, uniform, term dates, scholarships 2023

Briefly published an article about Kearsney College fees. This is an all-boys private school located in KZN, South Africa. The school offers quality education, making it an excellent choice for most individuals looking to expand their knowledge in various fields. With its outstanding academic performances over the years, people wonder what Kearsney college fees are.

Are you a student who has just cleared secondary school and wants to pursue your A levels? If that is the case, look no further, Kearsney College is the place to be. The school provides a comprehensive academic system that makes its students stand out.

Source: Briefly News