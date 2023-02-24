Kanye West and Adidas are said to have reached an agreement after the shoe company dropped him due to his anti-semitic views

According to a news outlet, Kanye's Yeezy brand will not be designing new shoes but will instead assist in the sale of the current ones

Ye's fans were overjoyed to see a major corporation pleading with their favourite to return, despite their previous firm refusal to be associated with the rapper

Kanye West and Adidas allegedly restored their business partnership after the German shoe company let go of Ye after his offensive anti-semitic comments.

After reaching an agreement, Kanye West and Adidas teamed up again to sell the current Yeezy shoes. Image: Neil Mockford and Ralph Lauren/Getty Images

According to highsnobiety.com, Adidas lost over $1 billion (over R18 billion) after they made the decision, and they have been in talks to bring back the rapper.

Taking to Twitter, @kanyestreams1, an account dedicated to reporting news relating to Ye, reported that the American rapper reached an agreement with Adidas, which is as follows:

"Reports say Adidas & Ye have reached an agreement. No new Yeezy branded designs. Only selling current Yeezy branded products that Adidas cannot sell without Ye. No update on future after these are sold. Pirate Blacks will be one of the first release."

Kanye West and Adidas reuniting has Ye's fans excited about the future of the business partnership

@ZeroDarkJeenYus said:

"I wonder what bag he’s getting from this. Knowing Ye, I’m sure he played his cards right."

@Nihalla3 shared:

"How does this man do this after all he did last year? Then gets everything back this year."

@Esther83551041 posted:

"It's funny they couldn't sell without him. I keep saying, never try to destroy the mouth that kept you on the map. I knew the day would come when they'll reach out to him. You can't cancel what God himself has not cancelled, it's never possible."

@MatrixMachineYT replied:

"Considering what happened a few months ago, this is a massive win for Yeezy."

@goated_jus commented:

"God’s not finished. Ye’s not finished."

@Abhinav00000786 wrote:

"Yeezy brand is far bigger than Adidas."

@SpotOnLee also said:

"Kanye should demand 50% of profits."

@NirmithRai also shared:

"Finally. All this petty fighting is done."

@22stone44 added:

"Whatever the deal was, I hope it’s a ladder and not steps."

