Kanye West's departure reportedly caused Adidas' first annual operating loss of $763 million in three decades

The German sportswear giant cut ties with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments, and their decision continues to backfire

Kanye West's supporters slammed Adidas for "trying to fit in" with cancel culture when they ended their business relationship with Ye

Adidas expects to make its first loss in three decades after it ended its relationship with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments. The German sportswear giant projected an operating loss of $763 million.

Kanye West's departure caused Adidas' first annual loss in 30 years. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Adidas expected to make huge loss in 2023 after Kanye West split

XXL reports that the company reported a fourth-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, March 8. It is the company's first annual loss in 31 years.

Twitter blog, Daily Loud, took to social media to share the news. The verified blog revealed that the loss was caused by Adidas' split from the influential US rapper. The blog captioned its post:

"Adidas projects first annual loss in 30 years after split with Kanye West. The company is projecting a $738 million total loss in 2023."

Kanye West's fans react to Adidas' first annual loss in three decades

Peeps shared that the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker has a huge influence on fashion. They slammed Adidas for "trying to fit in" with cancel culture when the company cut ties with the rapper.

@PizzaGuyzNFT wrote:

"They thought they split with Kanye but really they split with profits."

@KitKellz said:

"Kanye is a huge influence. Imagine Adidas can't do without him ."

@Shut_Up_Leon commented:

"Great news, let the woke corporations fall."

@realruebenking said:

"That's what happens when you go woke."

@HONEST08600247 wrote:

"Kanye is an authority on his own."

@Qurandale added:

"They tried to fit in with cancel culture and just ended up fumbling the bag instead."

Adidas rumoured to be in talks to bring Kanye West back

In related news, Briefly News reported that Adidas was rumoured to be in negotiations with Kanye West again. The German sportswear giant ended its partnership with Ye a while back over his antisemitic comments, saying it doesn't tolerate antisemitism.

A popular hip-hop blog took to its Twitter timeline and posted that it's rumoured that the controversial Kanye West and Adidas could be restoring their business relationship. The blog wrote:

"Rumors are circulating that Kanye West and Adidas could be restoring their business relationship. Adidas may lose around $1 Billion after severing ties with Kanye."

