AKA's management agency Vth Season was dragged after they announced their partnership with Cassper Nyovest

The Siyathandana rapper collaborated with Vth Season after Supa Mega died on February 10, 2023

Supa Mega's loyal stans were dissatisfied with Vth Season's decision and threatened to boycott them

AKA's fans are angry at Vth Season after they promoted Cassper Nyovest on their Instagram page. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram and @casspernyovest/Twitter

Casssper Nyovest's feud with AKA is far from over, even after the Composure rapper was gunned down in Durban's Florida Road on February 10, 2023.

News of Cass partnering with Supa Mega's management agency Vth Season has the Megacy furious.

The Megacy is angry at Vth Season's decision because the rappers feuded until AKA's last day on Earth. Cass and Mega dragged each other on social media and were even prepared to fight physically, reported News24.

AKA's fans boycott Vth Season after collaborating with Cassper Nyovest

According to ZAlebs, the agency promoted Cassper's upcoming gig in Kampala, Uganda, on Instagram.

The Megacy interpreted the video as confirmation that Vth Season intended to sign Cassper.

@sandile4sho said:

"Our idol got brutally killed and already you have moved on? The fans and family seem to be the only ones seeking justice. I guess it’s time we as the MEGACY unfollow this page and everything they are pushing."

@zack_pta shared:

"I won't lie, this kinda feels weird."

@keanan_911 posted:

"Sell out."

@raeesarai replied:

"This is disrespectful!"

@lola___27 commented:

"They couldn’t even wait three months."

@sandile4sho added:

"To the Megacy seeing this and confused as the rest of us are, we need to unfollow this page."

However, the agency's owner, Raphael Benza, took to Twitter to debunk the rumours, writing:

"We have not signed Cassper Nyovest in any shape or form. Cassper is a talented artist and has an extremely capable Team. Don’t get distracted."

Nota Baloyi believes Vth Season made the right decision working with Cassper Nyovest

As anticipated, Nota Baloyi commented on Vth Season's controversial business decision. Taking to his Twitter account, which he recently regained after being suspended, the outspoken individual said the management is only doing business as usual.

In a tweet, Nota claimed it had been a while since Vth Seaosn had teamed up with AKA.

Other Mzansi people agreed, posting on social media, that it was only fair that Vth Season looks for other big fish in the sea after losing their biggest artist.

Cassper Nyovest jams to AKA's song Company after rapper's assassination, Supa Mega's fans unimpressed

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was spotted playing AKA's song from the Mass Country album, Company, in a nightclub. Judging by the trending video, Mufasa is a big fan of Supa Mega's music.

The rappers were beefing while AKA was still alive, but they never failed to show each other love. IOL reported that Supa Mega was also spotted playing Cassper's verse on his joint song with Kwesta, Ngud.

A month after Supa Mega was assassinated on Florida Road in Durban, @ThePlvgM posted a video of Cassper Nyovest playing the rapper's song Company which trended on Twitter.

