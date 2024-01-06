Enhle Mbali showed people on Instagram that she was on a road trip to a neighbouring country to South Africa

The gorgeous Four Walls actress was soaking up the sun in a beautiful dress while driving through a Southern African country

Online users were fascinated after seeing Enhle Mbali travelling through Botswana where she took a breathtaking photo

Enhle Mbali looked amazing on a road trip adventure in Botswana. Online users commented on the video, and many complimented how she looked on the trip.

Enhle Mbali was in Botswana on the road, but the car tyre got damaged, and she took it like a champ. Image: @nhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali showed people her outfit as well as a little bit of trouble that she ran into while in Botswana. Netizens could not stop raving about Enhle's look of the day.

Enhle Mbali road trips in Botswana

South African actress, Enhle Mbali got a puncture in Botswana. The Blood Psalms star was making her way through Botswana, and she took an inconvenience on the road in stride.

Instead of despairing, she posted some pictures of brown and black sundress, and showed people the worn-out tyre.

See the pictures below:

Enhle Mbali fans love Botswana road trip sneak peek

South Africa can't get over the Home Wrecker actress. Online users commented that Enhle looked amazing. Some were worried and asked if she managed to fix her broken tyre.

that_zulu_chick commented:

"By 'the heat' you mean, you or the sun?"

shonty_lame added:

"Botswana looks good on you queen."

nols_n26

"Simply gorgeous."

ratodik gushed:

"Woman you're beautiful thata le gone."

Others pointed out the worn-out tyre:

iammrcroc wondered:

"So everyone is going to ignore slide 3 and just throw fire emojis instead lo? Are you fine? Did you manage to drive out safely?

kagodongwane asked:

"Was the Tyre sorted Enhle?"

itsmissthandie wrote:

"Hope you enjoy Botswana. Sorry for the tyre."

Minnie Dlamini shares hot picture

Media personality Minnie Dlamini bared it all in some pictures. People could not get over the stunning looks that she put on display.

Enhle Mbali takes on unique route for fashion show

Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali is doing something out of the ordinary. The Four Walls actress revealed that she's been searching for her doppelgängers for a runway show she's planning. To help her, Enhle enlisted her industry twin, Blue Mbombo, to find their lookalikes for the upcoming Freedom Collection runway show.

In the video, Enhle is seen auditioning several ladies who could pass as her twin, showing just how easy it is to find your lookalike.

Black Coffee is among the many stars with the most doppelgängers, the latest sighting being a colleague of Anele Mdoda.

Source: Briefly News