Enhle Mbali is doing something different for her upcoming fashion show

The actress has been on the hunt to find several of her doppelgängers to hit the runway for her upcoming Freedom Collection

Enhle received praise and applause from industry mates who can't wait to see what she has lined up

Enhle Mbali revealed that she is preparing for her upcoming fashion show featuring her lookalikes for the 'Freedom Collection'. Images: enhlembali_.

Enhle Mbali is doing something out of the ordinary. The Four Walls actress revealed that she's been searching for her doppelgängers for a runway show she's planning. To help her, Enhle enlisted her industry twin, Blue Mbombo to find their lookalikes for the upcoming Freedom Collection runway show.

Enhle Mbali prepares fashion show with doppelgängers

Enhle Mbali has revealed her plans for an upcoming fashion show: doppelgängers.

The actress/ designer shared the news on her Instagram page, announcing that she and her sister from another mister, Blue Mbombo have been on the hunt for their lookalikes for Enhle's Freedom Collection runway show:

Enhle expressed how nervous she was seeing that this would be her first fashion show outside of the Essie Apparel SA Fashion Week showcase:

"About a month ago, I ventured off in the journey of looking for my doppelgängers, for my latest fashion show, taking place this week.

THIS IS MY FIRST SHOW OUTSIDE OF FASHION WEEK ( nerves). I’m so excited to show you my latest offering, The Freedom collection."

In the video, Enhle is seen auditioning several ladies who could pass as her twin, showing just how easy it is to find your lookalike.

Black Coffee is among the many stars with the most doppelgängers, the latest sighting being a colleague of Anele Mdoda.

Mzansi cheers Enhle Mbali's new project

Mzansi showed love to Enhle Mbali as they waited for what the fashion designer had in store for them.

ntombee_1 said:

"I'm so proud of you Randzu."

kwa_mammkhize cheered:

"My people!"

ciciworldwide wrote:

"So happy ..Can’t wait!"

blue_mbombo was enthusiastic:

"Can’t wait twinnie!"

sophiakasera posted:

"Excited for you too sis!"

nkanoms cheered Enhle:

"Super excited and very proud of you!"

phillasesele posted:

"So happy for you my darling."

