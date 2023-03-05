The MEC for the Free State Education department Tate Makgoe died together with his bodyguard on Sunday morning

FREE STATE - The Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe has died. He was 59 years old. Makgoe died alongside his bodyguard when their light motor vehicle hit two cows.

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe has died alongside his bodyguard. Image: @KemisoMo

Source: Twitter

Media reports are saying that the accident happened on the N1 outside Winburg in the early hours of Sunday 5 March.

Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana's office confirms news of Education MEC Tate Makgoe's death

According to SABC News, Premier Mxolisi Dukwana's spokesperson Sello Dithebe said emergency responders arrived at the scene and found a light motor vehicle that had hit two cows.

The Education MEC Tate Makgoe and his bodyguard were declared dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Winburg hospital.

Makgoe hailed as a dedicated education enthusiast

eNCA reports that Makgoe, born Pule Herbert Isak Makgoe was a dedicated leader who led the South African Education Department to achieve great results in the past four years.

