A couple caught red-handed manufacturing drugs will not spend a single day behind bars

Santos Onwukaik and his wife Sandra were handed suspended sentences for making the street drug "cat"

The sentence comes as South Africa is battling with a drug pandemic that is stealing the youth

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

KEMPTON PARK - A drug manufacturing couple convicted on drug charges won't go to jail after a magistrate handed them suspended sentences.

A Nigerian drug dealer and his wife won't spend a single day in jail for making the street drug "cat" after the court handed down a suspended sentence. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Santos Onwukaike and his wife Sandra were caught red-handed manufacturing the street drug "cat" on 31 August 2017.

An extensive investigation by the Hawks began after authorities received a tip-off that the couple was making drugs in a unit in Avalon Lifestyle Estate in Kempton Park.

According to the spokesperson for Gauteng Hawks Captain Lloyd Ramovha, analysis and surveillance began on 5 May 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to News24, a seizure operation occurred on 31 August that same year when the couple was caught manufacturing the drug.

The drug manufacturing couple appeared in court on 1 September 2017, where there were denied bail and remanded in custody until July 2018. The case dragged on for years, but the couple was recently guilty of dealing with and manufacturing drugs.

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court sentenced the duo to eight years imprisonment suspended for five years provided they are not found guilty of a similar offence during the suspension term.

The couple's slap on the wrist comes as the nation is battling a growing substance abuse problem. EWN reported that South African youth are being lost to drug use, with a 20-year-old telling the publication that he resorts to crime to support his Cat addiction.

South Africans react to the drug kingpin's suspended sentence.

Citizens are disturbed that the drug-manufacturing couple was given a slap on the wrist, complaining that the justice system had failed.

Here are some comments:

@SelbyNhleko commented:

"It's a joke."

@Umalumewabantu added:

"The rot runs deeper than initially thought."

@SKhalosa_Africa claimed:

"Back to business as usual for the couple."

@MruvahG stated:

"It's demoralizing for the POLICE"

@_Mcebo_ said:

"...and the police are supposed to arrest the same people repeatedly. That's why they also end up taking bribes, like what's the use!"

49 -year-old man gets life sentence for stabbing girlfriend to death, SA reacts: “Bring back death penalty”

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a 49-year-old man got a life sentence from the Middelburg High Court for killing his girlfriend on 29 September 2020.

Lefadi Chego confessed to murdering 35-year-old Zama Zithobile Maphisa after a heated argument during their day trip in Mpumalanga.

Chego claimed they became estranged after Maphisa birthed their daughter in 2020 and became disrespectful to him and his family, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News