Media personality Penny Ntuli announced her exit from Gagasi FM, citing low payments of R2,800 per month

This sparked social media trends and job offers, including one from ActionSA's Zwakele Mncwango, who offered her a better-paying job in the private medical field

Despite Mncwango's outreach and better job offer, the media personality has not responded to his messages yet

Penny Ntuli is making headlines and charting social media trends after she announced her exit from Gagasi FM. The media personality claimed that she was leaving the station due to low payments.

ActionSA politician reaches out to Penny Ntuli

Penny Ntuli is already getting job offers before the ink on her resignation letter even dries. The media personality dropped a bombshell when she issued a statement announcing her exit from the station. She also revealed that she was receiving R2,800 per month for her job.

The news sent shockwaves across the country. Many people weighed in on the news, with some suggesting that Penny may fail to secure another job because of the stunt she pulled. Contrary to what people were saying, ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal Premier candidate, Zwakele Mncwango reached out to the star via social media.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mncwango said Penny's story moved him and he feels he can help the seasoned media personality with a better-paying job. He urged MaNtuli to reach out to him so they could discuss the new offer. He wrote:

"I don't know Penny, but her story touched me, especially when I saw comments from other politicians disrespecting her. Just seeing the leaders making fun of someone's sister is not helping. I ask those who know her to ask her to contact me. I have a job for her, it is not related to politics but it's a good offer. She can start that work with immediate effect in the private sector."

Mncwango shares more details about his job offer

Speaking to ZiMoja, the politician said Penny Ntuli has not responded to his messages. Although he did not want to share more details about his offer with the media before discussing it with Ntuli first, Mncwango confirmed that the offer was not in the media industry.

"It would be insensitive of me to discuss that in the media before I speak to her, but all I can say it is a private job in the medical field."

Penny Lebyane opens up about unfair pay in radio industry

Briefly News previously reported that after Penny Ntuli made a jaw-dropping revelation about her salary at Gagasi FM, veteran radio personality Penny Lebyane coughed out what had been on her chest regarding the radio industry.

Social media has been turned upside down following Penny Ntuli's salary drama. Earlier on, DJ Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, shared that he got paid R2 800 per hour while he was still at Gagasi FM.

