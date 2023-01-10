Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's luxurious cars are a hot topic on social media after a video showing off the whips trended

The trending clip features a wide variety of car brands, including Mercedes Benz and Rolls Royce

South African peeps reacted to the footage by expressing admiration for the reality TV star for being able to afford the good life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Shauwn "MaMKhize" Mkhize is the talk of the town on social media, but for all the right reasons. The reality TV star went viral after a video of her expensive car collection was shared on Twitter.

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's pricey car collection has peeps debating about its total cost. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

@pmcafrica shared the clip of the lush whips. Many different car brands were seen, including a Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Hilux Bakkie and many others.

According to Buzz South Africa, the Rolls Royce costs around R16 million and the Mercedez-Benz is a limited edition that is worth about R20 million.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting to the clip, online peeps went crazy estimating the total price of the rides. Other netizens were envious saying:

@Ofentse44Bucs said:

"That time my landlord is on my neck ka rent money ya mokhukhu wao nela"

@TauTheTrueAlpha shared:

"+- R50million worth in cars."

@g0dsvryown posted:

"Lo mama uyifumanaphi imali engaka? "

@Lunga_Felah replied:

"Sometimes you guys should post about how all this money is made. Maybe we will learn a thing or two. "

@jabulanidvd wrote:

"Beautiful! When blackness is thriving, it gives hope."

@StadeyC reacted:

"Let me go and sleep because I get paid with stones."

@thee_adv also said:

"The money spent buying these cars "

@PhilanganiNzuza also shared:

"Yabona daar 6X6 "

@Dilloshen added:

"Black Excellence… Lol!"

Shauwn Mkhize shows off her lux car collection including a R20M limited edition Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 bakkie

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize may be hogging headlines for an attempted robbery that happened at her mansion, but that's not stopping her from flaunting her wealth online.

The Kwa MaMkhize star had her followers salivating when she shared pictures of her pricey car collection.

Fans couldn't help but notice that among her many high-end vehicles was the rare Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 truck, valued at around R20 million. According to Auto Evolution, only 100 G63 trucks were made by the international car brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News