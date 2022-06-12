At the age of 52, a woman joined the league of married folks and left singlehood as she finally tied the knot

The new bride who couldn't contain her joy appreciated God for making it possible, stating that she feels fulfilled

A video from her wedding day was shared on social media platform TikTok and has since gone viral

After many years of waiting, a 52-year-old woman found her missing rib and is now married.

A TikToker identified as Ogechi Gideon Udofia shared a video of the woman in her wedding dress on the D-day and advised netizens that God's time is the best.

She says she feels fulfilled. Photo Credit: Getty Imges

Source: Getty Images

In another video, the new bride is seen expressing how she feels about finally getting married.

The excited woman said she felt like jumping out of her skin, exclaiming with eyes wide open that God did it. She said:

"Today is my day. I am so happy. I feel fulfilled. I feel like jumping out of my skin. God has done it. I am excited."

Watch a video from her wedding day below:

Watch her appreciation video below:

Social media users celebrate her

Flora Abraham675 said:

"Wow congratulations, God will give you a miracle that your joy can't contain. In 9 months time we will celebrate you cos what God cannot do does not exist."

Queen Amina said:

"Congratulations dear may all ur joy be complete and May ur home be among the best IJMNIP Amen."

richloretta said:

"Wawooooo what a word, I saw you in my church ( high places christian center at woji) you’re looking gorgeous ."

Angel said:

"Waooo congratulations dear , I tap from ur blessing really Gods time is best, may Almighty God bless ur union."

Source: Legit.ng