A stunning young couple had people feeling the love with gorgeous snaps in celebration of their ninth wedding anniversary

Twitter user @tiisetsogama shared the beautiful pictures expressing the love she has for her husband

The people of Mzansi love how positive these two are and feel their example should be a lesson to all

Marriage is not easy, especially when you get married young. A stunning Mzansi couple celebrated their ninth year of being married and showed off their youth and love. Their energy restored some people’s faith in love.

Twitter user @tiisetsogama and her hubby have been married for nine blissful years and their love has inspired many. Image: Twitter / @tiisetsogama

With divorce stats climbing and cheating being on the rise, people are just not interested in marriage anymore. However, there are marriages that defy all the odds, just like this one.

Twitter user @tiisetsogama took to social media to celebrate her ninth year of being a wifey to her hunky hubby. Sharing some gorgeous pictures of her and her man, the beautiful woman expressed how grateful she is to have the husband that she does.

“9 years with my husbae ❤️ Ooh I love me some him.”

The people of Mzansi swoon over the boujee couple and their love

While many obviously got a little jelly, the comment section was overflowing with love and respect for the happy couple. There is nothing like seeing true happiness, reminding you that it actually does exist.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Beautiful couple who have known each other since they were kids finally get engaged, adorable photos go viral

In related news, Briefly News reported that two lovebirds who have known each other since they were kids have finally got engaged and getting set to walk down the aisle.

A young lady simply identified as Nimi expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far, adding that it can only be Him.

She said:

"It can only be God. Lord I am eternally grateful for this wonderful journey. Oluwa lo se'yi."

