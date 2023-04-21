Maria Burton Carson's bio: The life story of Elizabeth Taylor's adopted daughter

Having celebrity parents means their fame will automatically rub off on you. That is Maria Burton Carson's case. The world knows her as Elizabeth Taylor's adopted daughter. However, there is more to her, and her biography demystifies it.

Maria Burton at the ceremony honouring Richard Burton with a posthumous Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Maria Burton Carson prefers a quiet and private life, unlike her adoptive parents, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. As a result, this article compiles the less-known details about her life.

Maria Burton Carson's profile summary and bio

Full name Maria Burton Carson Gender Female Date of birth 1st August 1961 Age 61 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Munich, Germany Nationality American Religion Christianity Profession Fashion designer and philanthropist Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Daniel Steve Carson and Tom McKeown Adoptive parents Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Siblings Michael Jr, Christopher and Liza Todd

Maria Burton Carson's age

As of April 1961, Maria is 61 years old. She was born on 1st August 1962 in Munich, Germany, although her biological parents are not publicly known. She grew up under the care of her adoptive parents, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, the Cleopatra co-stars.

What happened to Elizabeth Taylor's daughter?

Maria Burton Carson was three when she was adopted in 1964. She had a deformed hip and had to undergo several surgeries to get her back in shape.

How many biological children did Elizabeth Taylor have?

The Hollywood star had four children; three were her biological, answering the question, did Elizabeth Taylor ever give birth? Michael Jr and Christopher were born during her second marriage to Michael Wilding. She had a daughter, Liza Todd, with her third husband, Michael Todd. These are Maria Burton Carson's siblings.

Elizabeth Taylor and Maria Burton at the Roxy Roller Disco in 1980 in New York City. Photo: Obin Platzer

Career

There is not much information regarding her educational qualifications and background. She is passionate about her career as a humanitarian and cloth designer. Information about her projects and work is not publicly available.

Elizabeth Taylor, her adoptive mother, started her career as an actress at a tender age. She catapulted to fame between the 1950s and 1960s for her features in Hollywood movies. Richard Burton, her husband, was also an acclaimed actor best known for his baritone voice.

Elizabeth Taylor died on 23rd March 2011 in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California. She succumbed to heart failure despite the other health issues she had battled prior.

Maria Burton Carson's husband

Maria has been married twice, although her two marriages ended in divorce. As of April 2023, she is a single woman living in Idaho. She married her first husband, Daniel Steve Carson, on 13th February 1981 in a private ceremony.

The couple was blessed with their first child, Elizabeth Carson, in 1982. In 2000, the marriage ended in divorce, months after Maria Burton Carson's daughter's 19th birthday.

Two years later, Maria Burton exchanged vows with Tom McKeown. The couple was later blessed with a baby boy. However, the marriage also ended in divorce.

Maria Burton and husband Steve Carson circa 1982 in New York City. Photo: Adam

Maria Burton Carson's net worth

Details about Maria Burton Carson's net worth are not publicly available. Elizabeth Taylor was worth a staggering $600 million earned from her career as an actress at the time of her death.

When questions about Maria's net worth come up, fans often ask, who inherited Elizabeth Taylor's estate? Elizabeth to Larry Fortensky, her seventh and final husband. Elizabeth had been married eight times and twice to Richard Burton.

Michael Wilding and his half-sister, Maria Burton, at an event in 1985. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Maria Burton Carson's facts

These facts about Maria address more diverse aspects of her life besides the most frequently asked question, was Maria Burton adopted by Elizabeth Taylor? They also touch on the different spectrums of her life.

Maria is a survivor of gender-based violence. She was involved in physical and verbal abuse that culminated in divorce. Her ex-husbands have allegedly accused her of misusing her adoptive mother's name and legacy for selfish gain. Her adoptive father died four days after her twenty-third birthday. She is off social media; hence, it is impossible to come across updated information that addresses the question, where is Maria Burton now?

Maria Burton Carson rose to fame for her close relations with the Cleopatra co-stars, Richard Burton and his wife. Most people know her as Elizabeth Taylor's daughter.

