Spain FA's head Luis Rubiales is in trouble after he kissed striker Jenni Hermoso after they won the World Cup

The president grabbed the player and kissed her on the lips after congratulating her on the victory

Netizens were outraged at his actions and roasted him and referring to him as an opportunist, calling for legal action

Spain's striker Jenni Hermoso was kissed by the Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, which drew the ire of many. Image: @jennihermoso/ Maja Hitjj

The president of Spain's Football Association, Luis Rubiales, has been slammed for kissing the Spanish national team striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

This was after the national team won the Women's World Cup yesterday. The action was deemed inappropriate by netizens, who trashed him for the kiss.

Spain FA head kisses Spanish player Jenni Hermoso

The kiss came at the medal-giving ceremony following the Spanish women's team claiming victory over England.

It was a very tough match as Olga Carmona scored the match's only goal after 29 minutes of play. Despite many attempts by the England team to equalise, the Spanish team came out tops.

When the team received their medals from Rubiales, the president suddenly grabbed Hermoso and kissed her. The moment was caught on camera, sparking outrage.

Hermoso expressed in a later live stream that she did not enjoy the kiss but later changed her tone and said that the kiss was a mutual gesture. She was quoted as saying that she has a great relationship with Rubiales and asserted that his kiss was him showing gratitude and affection.

Luis Rubiales slammed by netizens

Netizens raked him over coals on Twitter and spared no unpleasant comment against him.

@Ernestchima1 said:

“It seems like the Spanish FA president missed the personal space and consent memo. Maybe next time, he should stick to handing out trophies instead of unwanted kisses. Jenni’s skills are on the field, not in dodging unsolicited advances!”

@robert_mynett remarked:

“Serious assault. Should be taken to court.”

@PizzaRip added:

“He needs to go, especially after all of the players vs FA issues the last few years. They have the leverage now to force changes.”

@justchrisxcv asked:

“Light sexual assault on live television? And nothing’s done? Shame.”

@ohosman66 remarked:

“This was not good. So cringe and awkward. He is an opportunist taking advantage of the lady’s moment of success and joy.”

