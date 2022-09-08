A clip of Mzansi rapper AKA getting kissed by an unknown man at a recent gig is trending on social media

The Fela In Versace rapper's facial expression after the kiss landed on his neck clearly shows that he was uncomfortable after the kiss

Many took to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's timeline to share that they would have reacted the same way if the guy surprised them with an "Italian" kiss

A video of AKA getting kissed by a guy is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the rapper was interacting with an unknown man when he reached for a hug and planted a kiss on his neck.

AKA's reaction to the guy's action made it clear that he was uncomfortable after the kiss. The guy hilariously shared that "it's Italian" when AKA pushed him back.

The clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. He captioned it:

"AKA at Spring Jump Off backstage."

Tweeps took to Musa's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their reactions to the clip. ZAlebs reports that many shared that they would have reacted the same way AKA did.

@TumiMmakgabo said:

"West African men are in touch with their feminine side and it’s beautiful to see."

@BafanaSurprise wrote:

"I don't blame him. It's traumatizing having another Man kissing your cheek like that. At least he was chilled, I once hit a dude for doing that. In fact, even hugging a Man like that ayy Man, I don't feel okay about it."

@kagisox6 commented:

"He keeps saying 'it’s Italian' when he doesn’t even look Italian."

@Def_Reba said:

"He thinks he is Balotelli."

@Boity_Melon27 wrote:

"So AKA must be fine with being kissed by you because 'it's Italiano'."

@ZwangaMukhuthu added:

"It landed on the neck and not the cheek that’s the problem."

AKA bags R26k after betting on Manchester United win

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA is a proud Manchester United fan and he's putting his money where his mouth is. The star bagged over R26 000 after betting a whopping R10 334 on Man U to beat Arsenal in the EPL.

The rapper has been showing massive support to his favourite team since Benni McCarthy and Erik ten Hag took over the coaching job at the struggling side. He has been betting on the Red Devils since the new season started and he's milking it.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega showed off his winning Betway ticket. AKA, who has a tattoo of Man U's logo, bragged:

"THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE IN US … BUT ERIK TEN HAAAAG DID!!!!

