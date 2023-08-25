RugbyPass recently announced a new platform which will show Rugby World Cup games for free

The platform will also share other content like highlights and insights into different players for the tournament

However, not everyone was happy, as South Africans wondered if it would be allowed in the country

South Africans wonder if RugbyPass TV will be allowed in SA.

World Rugby launched RugbyPass TV today to make the 2023 Rugby World Cup more accessible to people for free.

South African rugby fans, though, were sceptical and predicted that DSTV and Mzansi’s rugby union would challenge the platform.

Free streaming platform RugbyPass TV launched

World Rugby announced on its various social media platforms that the RugbyPass TV has been launched. The platform seeks to provide fans with access to different aspects of rugby, including men's and women’s World Cups and HSBC Sevens series, as well as documentaries and feature content that profile and cover players and national teams.

The platform is also meant to give access to people in countries where not all the matches will be shown live. It will also showcase previous matches and games and provide up-to-date coverage of each rugby match, including commentary, analysis and highlights.

In a statement released to the public, World Rugby’s Chief Executive Alan Gilpin remarked that the move to launch the platform represents a key strategy in their mission to make the sports accessible to the public during the World Cup.

He also mentioned that this will create stronger connections between international audiences.

RugbyPass also announced the launch on their TikTok account. Watch the launch video here:

South Africans not convinced

Netizens on Facebook had mixed feelings about the platform and wondered if it would be inclusive. Some shared their experience with RugbyPass in the past.

Builder McLeod was unsatisfied.

I got RugbyPass a couple of years back to watch the AB games, and I could never watch them even though they had the rugby championship. Not falling for this again.”

Sphiwe Hobasi asked:

“What’s the catch? Nothing is for mahala in this world.”

Justin Hoar remarked:

“SARU and Multichoice will have an issue with this. Definitely getting blocked in South Africa.”

Ross McWilliam exclaimed:

“You can’t beat DSTV for sport!”

David Kok was sceptical.

“Since when is rugby free? The players roll in the dollars.”

Richard Wynne Cole sarcastically wrote:

“And pigs will fly.”

Werner Faber asked:

“But let me guess, excluding South Africa because of SuperSport broadcaster Monopoly?”

