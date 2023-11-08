Springboks winger and experienced scrumhalf player Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter on her third birthday

He was joined by mzansi to wish the 3-year-old a happy birthday, naming her a national baby

He celebrated his baby girl by sharing seven pictures of his entire family, consisting of his two other kids and wife, Layla Kolbe

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Springbok Player Cheslin Kolbe Celebrates Daughter Mila on 3rd Birthday, Shares 7 Cute Family Photos

Source: Instagram

It has been nothing but celebrations at the Kolbe household. Just recently, the Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter Mila on her third birthday.

Cheslin pens a sweet letter to daughter Mila

The Springboks winger celebrated his baby girl by sharing seven pictures of his entire family. The Kolbe family consist of two other kids a baby girl named Kylah, a son and his wife, Layla Kolbe.

He captioned the post:

"Happy Birthday Mila Boo."

Cheslin celebrates turning 30 in style

The rugby player also clocked in 30 while he was in Paris following their epic win at the Rugby World Cup.

He officially celebrated his day with loved ones at the Moerat Events in Paarl. He received numerous birthday wishes from his followers.

Mzansi joins Cheslin in celebrating Mila

His followers joined him in wishing the 3-year-old a happy birthday, naming her a national baby.

sassy_bakes said:

"Happy Birthday Princess, Mommy why did she not have a Sassy Bakes Cake."

toffo_zulu added:

"Happiest Birthday to our National Baby, Our Little Boo Bear."

ray.abass said:

"Happy birthday Mila. She's the female look alike of you."

lifeaccordingtodesi said

"Happy birthday Mila."

aprilbalios added:

"Happy Birthday to the little princess!"

arrynjulies6396 said:

"My favorite little family, happy birthday Mila little angle."

Eben and wife Anlia expecting their first child

In a previous report from Briefly News, Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple got married on 4 February 2023 and got engaged in 2022 after a year of dating.

The rugby player shared the news after the Rugby World Cup finals via an Instagram post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News