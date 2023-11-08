One of DJ Zinhle's best friends, Thabiet Amardien, turned 31 years old, and she wanted to celebrate him

She took to her Instagram to pen a lengthy note with six pictures and a video of their friendship for his birthday

Her fans helped to wish her reality TV show co-star a good trip around the sun with happy returns

DJ Zinhle made Thabs' 31st birthday special with a sweet note of appreciation. Images: @djzinhle, @thabs_the connect

Source: Instagram

DJ Zihle's BFF, Thabiet Amardien, also known as Thabs, was celebrating a new year, turning 31 years old on Tuesday, 7 November, celebrating their friendship in a heartwarming way.

DJ Zinhle pens Thabs a warm note for his 31st birthday

The businesswoman took to her Instagram to write a letter for her friend, which said in part:

"With you, nothing is impossible, you are a visionary. I am a dreamer and it is a great blessing to work with a friend who can bring even my most ridiculous ideas to life.

"I believe in surrounding myself with people who are better than me, people I can learn from. You are definitely one of those people,

"May you be blessed, we are so blessed to have such a compassionate, caring and loving friend. Here’s to wealth & great friendship. I love you."

Read the rest of the post below:

DJ Zinhle's fans wish Thabs a happy 31st birthday

Celebrating the co-star of DJ Zinhle's reality show, The Unexpected, her followers sent their birthday wishes for Thabs:

ntombee_1 said:

"A blessed birthday to you sugar boo @thabs_theconnect God bless with many more."

msizimbovu shared:

"Happy birthday Thabiet❤️. I followed all of your squad because of you, Mama ka Saity."

ntombi7598 commented:

"What a calm soul he is, happy birthday "

gugu.mofokeng teased:

"Mr Fluent in AMapiano . Happyyy Birthday Thabiet!"

cebsie said:

"Happy birthday @thabs_theconnect. I enjoy watching you on the show. To more scenes..."

busin_86 wished:

"Blessed birthday @thabs_theconnect. Wishing you nothing BUT God's best in your new year."

