Rugby star Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter Mila's third birthday with a heartfelt social media post

Kolbe, a devoted family man, shared heartwarming photos of himself and his family, including his wife, Layla Cupido, and their other children

The South African rugby wing received numerous birthday wishes for Mila from his online fans and friends

Cheslin Kolbe shared a birthday post dedicated to his daughter, Mila. Image: @cheslinkolbe

Source: Instagram

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe had Mzansi netizens in their feels after sharing a post dedicated to his daughter Mila on her third birthday.

Cheslin Kolbe's daughter gets a sweet bday shoutout

The Instagram post features images of Kolbe in his family man element as he shows various moments of him pictured with his kids and wife, Layla Cupido. However, it is his youngest daughter, Mila, who takes centre stage as Kolbe wishes her a happy birthday.

According to The South African, Cheslin Kolbe is a devoted family man who has built a beautiful family with his wife, Layla. Despite experiencing two heartbreaking miscarriages, their love has endured and they are now proud parents to two daughters and a son.

Birthday celebrations all around

The Citizen also recently reported that Kolbe also celebrated his 30th birthday recently.

While celebrating a remarkable milestone on the rugby field, Cheslin Kolbe's 30th birthday took an unexpected turn as he clinched the Rugby World Cup title on the same day.

SA wishes Mila a happy birthday

Kolbe's online friends and fans flooded his post with birthday wishes for Mila.

sassy_bakes said:

"Happy Birthday Princess. Mommy why did she not have a Sassy Bakes Cake?❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mandzmk commented:

"So cute! Happy birthday, pretty princess."

ray.abass replied:

"Happy birthday Mila. She's the female lookalike of you ❤️"

lifeaccordingtodesi replied:

"Happy birthday Mila ❤️"

pitsahki commented:

"Already, happy birthday Mila❤️"

aprilbalios wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the little princess!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

