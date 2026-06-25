A coloured woman took a DNA test because international travellers frequently questioned her identity and struggled to understand her heritage

Despite expecting European or Asian cultures to dominate her profile, her results revealed that her highest genetic percentage is attributed to the indigenous Khoisan people

The woman expressed immense joy and pride in discovering her historical connection to the oldest inhabitants of the country

An unexpected genetic breakthrough has connected a local to ancient roots. Image: First Indigenous Nation of Southern Africa

Source: Facebook

A coloured South African woman has shared her profound excitement online after receiving her official genetic test results. She explained that her job requires extensive global travel, which frequently leaves foreigners confused about her ethnicity. Because the specific cultural concept of being coloured is unique to South Africa, people abroad regularly assume she is Asian, Indian, or Latin American rather than African.

The footage was published on Facebook by the account First Indigenous Nation of Southern Africa (FINSA) on 17 June 2026. The speaker explains that her parents and grandparents all identified as coloured, which makes it historically difficult to trace her lineage. Given her European surname and family stories of Mauritian roots, she initially assumed her profile would reflect Dutch and Indian ancestry. Instead, she discovered that her highest genetic link is 16% percent Khoisan.

The woman shared her ancestry DNA results

She joyfully celebrated the news by telling her colleagues that she possesses a direct link to the first indigenous people of the land. The remainder of her highly compounded profile consists of smaller genetic slices, including fourteen per cent South Asian ancestry.

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Watch the Facebook reel here.

Viewers found her DNA bloodline very interesting, noting they would never have thought a person could belong to so many cultures.

Viewers were shocked to learn about the woman's diverse ancestry DNA. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Wesley Allen said:

"Without the Europeans, no Cape coloured would exist!"

User @Teboho Mohlabi Snr shared:

"You are a citizen of the world, and you are beautiful."

User @Melissa Quinn added:

"Child of the world."

User @Beverly Jansen asked:

"As a matter of interest, how much did the test cost? And what process did you follow?"

User @Johanna Spogter commented:

"They can take the land, lie to us about it and who's it is, but in our hearts and by blood we know who we are, Proud to be coloured it's in my DNA."

User @WesleyLuther Jackson shared:

"Wow, what a mix of cultures."

3 Briefly News articles about ancestry DNA

A young South African woman shared her DNA ancestry results, revealing a blend of Southern Bantu and Khoisan lineage, sparking an online debate about the origin of the San people.

An American man in a relationship with a South African woman shared his DNA ancestry results, which traced a blend of 14 ethnic groups, stunning many viewers.

A local woman's ancestry breakdown included percentages from the Khoisan, Southwestern India, Germanic Europe, Maritime Southeast Asia, and various African regions, stunning online viewers.

Source: Briefly News