A young Tulbagh-based rugby player and cellar assistant has died after a months-long battle with injuries sustained in a roadside crash

The incident, which reportedly happened while he was waiting for help after his vehicle broke down, has sparked shock and grief across his rugby club and workplace

Tributes from both Tulbagh Rugby Club and a local wine cellar describe him as a hardworking, humble and promising talent whose loss has deeply affected the community

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24-year-old aspiring winemaker and rugby player from Tulbagh in the Western Cape, Jaheim Kock, has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a car on the R44 near Tulbagh while waiting for roadside assistance.

A 24-year-old promising rugby player in Tulbagh passed away after a car accident. Image:@tulbaghrugbyclub

Source: Instagram

According to Netwerk24, the incident occurred on 1 March 2026, with Kock passing away on Friday, 26 June, four months after the collision. Further reports from the publication allege that he was struck by a vehicle driven by a friend who was reportedly on his way to assist him after Kock’s car broke down.

Kock worked as a cellar assistant and played as a scrumhalf for Tulbagh Rugby Club in the Western Cape. He died at Tygerberg Hospital after months of medical care following severe injuries sustained in the crash.

He was widely known in the local community for his strong work ethic as an aspiring winemaker, his humble nature, and his talent on the rugby field. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, teammates, and members of the Tulbagh community.

Tulbagh Rugby Club tribute to Jaheim Kock

Tulbagh Rugby Club confirmed his passing on social media, sharing an emotional message in his honour:

“Some people come into your life and leave footprints that never fade. Jaheim Eltino Kock was one of those people. He was more than a friend, a teammate, and a great person on and off the rugby field. It still feels impossible to accept that you are gone, but we must let go. Though you are no longer here, your memories will live on in our hearts here at Tulbagh Rugby Club. Fly high, brother. You will be missed.”

See the Facebook post below.

Saronsberg Cellar tribute to Jaheim Kock

Saronsberg Cellar, where he worked as a cellar assistant, also paid tribute, describing him as a valued member of their team:

“In memory of Jaheim Kock. It is with great sadness that we share his passing. Jaheim was our Cellar Assistant who passed away following injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in March. It is heartbreaking that someone so genuine, hardworking and full of potential had to endure months of suffering. Our sincere condolences are with his parents, family and loved ones. They remain in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jaheim.”

As seen in the post below.

Kock’s death has left a deep void in both the local rugby and winemaking communities, where he was regarded as a disciplined young talent with strong potential in both fields.

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Briefly News previously reported that veteran Border rugby player Sive "Richie McCaw" Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

The Springs rugby community was left reeling following the death of well-known local businessman and Springs Rugby Club honorary president Boeta Moodie. The 67-year-old died on Thursday, 22 January 2026, after reportedly being shot during a suspected vehicle hijacking in the Springs central business district.

A much-loved school rugby star in Johannesburg, Jude Stewart, tragically passed away on Thursday, 19 February 2026, after spending several days in ICU

Source: Briefly News