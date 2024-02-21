How to easily check your UL application status online

You need to check your application status at the University of Limpopo to see if you have been accepted, rejected, or waitlisted for the program you applied for. Checking also helps you know if there are any missing documents or information you need to submit to complete your application. Below is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to view your UL application status using the institution's Self-Help iEnabler.

The University of Limpopo allows prospective students to track the progress of their applications online. Different application statuses have different meanings, and if you are not sure what yours means, you can always contact the school through their official communication channels.

How do you check your application status for UL?

Follow these simple steps to view the progress of your application at the University of Limpopo:

Go to the official university website,

Navigate to the bottom of the page and click on Study@UL under the For Students tab.

under the tab. Click the Apply Now button, then choose Online Application from the displayed alternatives.

button, then choose Online Application from the displayed alternatives. The action will display the Academic Application Process window.

window. Under the tab ‘Do you already have a student number?’ Click Yes in the drop-down menu, which will then display a link to the UL student portal.

Click on the Student Portal link to display the UL Self-Help iEnabler window.

window. Type in your student number and pin (5-digit numeric code) to log in. When doing the UL status check using an ID number, remember to use the student number that was assigned to you when you first applied.

Once logged into your UL student portal, the screen will display the status of your application.

What does your UL application status mean?

You need to understand the meanings of each stage of the online status check process, as highlighted below.

Pending Review: Your application has been received and will be reviewed by the university.

Your application has been received and will be reviewed by the university. Required Action: Your application is incomplete, and you need to provide some missing information or documents.

Your application is incomplete, and you need to provide some missing information or documents. Complete: Your application is complete and ready for evaluation.

Your application is complete and ready for evaluation. Admitted: You have been accepted to study at the university, and you need to confirm your acceptance.

You have been accepted to study at the university, and you need to confirm your acceptance. Provisional Admission: You have been conditionally accepted to study at the university, and you need to submit some outstanding requirements to finalize your admission.

You have been conditionally accepted to study at the university, and you need to submit some outstanding requirements to finalize your admission. Cleared provisional admission: This shows that you have met all the requirements for admission to the university.

This shows that you have met all the requirements for admission to the university. Ineligible: The status shows that you do not meet the requirements set by the facility.

The status shows that you do not meet the requirements set by the facility. Quota filled: Your screen will display this status if the university has denied your application because it is not as competitive compared to those of other prospective students. Your grades may be below the required minimum.

Your screen will display this status if the university has denied your application because it is not as competitive compared to those of other prospective students. Your grades may be below the required minimum. Cancelled: The university can withdraw your application for various reasons, including providing false information.

If you are not satisfied with the application status or are having trouble logging in, you can contact the school via the following:

Call centre number: +27 (0) 15 268 3332 (to be called during office hours)

+27 (0) 15 268 3332 (to be called during office hours) Email: enrolment@ul.ac.za

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about the University of Limpopo application process:

What does ‘application being processed’ mean at UL?

The status means that the University of Limpopo has received your application and is reviewing it to determine if you meet the institution’s admission requirements. It does not mean that you have been accepted or rejected. You will need to check the status regularly for updates.

What does it mean if your UL application is provisionally accepted?

If the status displayed is ‘provisionally accepted’, it means you have met the minimum admission requirements for the program you applied for. However, you still need to submit additional requirements or meet certain conditions before you are fully accepted to join the facility.

How long does it take for UL to process your application?

The University of Limpopo usually processes applications within four to six weeks after the closing date. The duration may vary due to various factors, like the volume of applications and space available for the program applied for.

Is the UL 2024 application open?

The official 2024 UL application cycle is currently closed. The window was open for eight months, from April 1, 2023, to November 30, 2023. The late application window was opened on January 22, 2024, for a selected number of programs. The 2025 application season will open in April 2024.

How much is the UL application fee?

The university’s current handling fee is R200 for South African applicants and R750 for international applicants. The fee is non-refundable. It can be paid using the following bank account details:

Account name: University of Limpopo

University of Limpopo Bank name: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Branch name: Polokwane Square

Polokwane Square Branch code: 051001

051001 Account No.: 030 131 405

030 131 405 Reference No.: Applicant's ID numbers or passport numbers

If you have any problems with your UL application, you can email the university at enrolment@ul.ac.za or call 015 268 3332. You can also visit the official UL website for more information and updates.

Can you still change your course or qualification after applying to UL?

The University of Limpopo allows prospective students to change their course or qualification after submitting their application. The change is only possible if there is space in the faculty you want to switch to and if you meet the admission requirements. For inquiries, you can email the institution at enrolment@ul.ac.za.

The UL application status check process highlighted above is straightforward. Remember to check email updates regularly. Ensure you are on the right academic track by making your dream of studying at the University of Limpopo a reality.

