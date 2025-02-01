An SA student in the USA went viral with his humorous take on Trump's new immigration policies, showing himself enjoying a meal while joking about potential deportation

A South African student, TikTok user @kgotlelelomalefo studying in the United States has Mzansi rolling with laughter after his comedic response to President Donald Trump's new immigration policies.

The entertaining content was shared as he decided to make light of the tense political situation. He is seen enjoying his meal and breaking into a playful dance, captioning his post with a humorous take on the current situation:

"Enjoying my last days because Trump is not playing with us."

Watch the TikTok video below.

Trump's immigration shake-up

The new, and very serious, immigration policies introduced by President Trump include extensive changes to border control and immigrant status reviews, though South Africa is not directly targeted by these measures.

One young man who has been living in the US for a while shared a funny video, joking that he better eat before getting deported because of Trump's new immigration laws. Images: @kgotlelelomalefo

Source: TikTok

Mzansi joins the fun

@Tsoseletso reassured:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 isn't on the list though… you can stay😭😭😭"

@Hadassah asked:

"Can someone explain this to me like a 5 y/o. Who's being deported?"

@Sharon joked:

"On the bright side, you don't have to pay for the flight😭😔"

@PreciousBabilou laughed:

"I'm laughing bcoz he keeps on saying his positive 😂😂"

@gomotsegang🇿🇦😇 added for good measure:

"Poi on tlele di airforce cos di cheap that side, plss😭😭😭"

@gracemagracana noted:

"Instead of being stressed, you enjoying the last moments in the USA 😂😂"

@ora 💗🤭🎀 declared:

"Me watching this knowing I'm going to the USA in August regardless 😌"

