A video of Nigerians asserting their influence on the popularity of amapiano caused an uproar on TikTok

The men and women claimed Nigerians made amapiano globally recognised instead of Mzansi

The video went viral and sparked heated debate about which country makes better songs of the genre

Nigerians said their version of amapiano is better than South Africans. Image: @ericnjiru31

A video of Nigerians at an AFCON match stirred up quite the commotion, claiming they've taken amapiano to new heights.

Origin of amapiano

They acknowledged South Africa's role in creating the sound, but boldly insisted that Nigerians were the ones who pushed it to global audiences.

SA vs Nigerian amapiano

The TikTok video posted by @ericnjiru31 sparked a square off between Mzansi and Naija people. South Africans on the platform were shocked by the attempts to claim ownership of the beloved genre.

Many challenged the Nigerians. They argued that they don't know of any amapiano hits from the West African country.

Watch the video below:

AFCON semifinal match

As Bafana Bafana prepares to face off against the Super Eagles, in the upcoming AFCON semifinal match, the clip ignited passions and pride on both sides.

See some comments below:

@romeo_mabeba24 asked:

"Am I the only one who doesn't know Nigerian amapiano songs? "

@Phenyo.M stated:

"Focalistic should have never featured Davido."

@re.shooo.rant said:

"I’ve never been so angry."

@Str3tford_End posted:

"If delusion was a nation. ‍♂️ Bafana please save us from unnecessary noise pollution."

@3eenhle commented:

"They made amapiano better? Yerrr I’m so hurt. I don’t even know one Nigerian amapiano song."

@cyndy.roxette wrote:

"Please name one viral Nigerian amapiano sound? "

@user9998854447653 added:

"As Zimbabweans we say South African amapiano is unbeaten."

@Captainbee3 joked:

"One of these days they will start saying they are more South African than South Africans. "

Nigeria and SA square off over Hamba Wena video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian artist rose to fame after disrespectfully jumping on an amapiano banger by Boohle featuring Deep London called Hamba Wena and renaming it Smada Eh.

South Africans were up in arms when Smada posted a video showing how he mispronounced "Hamba Wena" as "Smada Eh" and then rose to fame securing international gigs.

