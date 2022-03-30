DBN Gogo is trending on social media after the news broke that she has also made it to the star-studded line-up of DJs who will be rocking Coachella 2022

The popular Mzansi artist will be pushing Amapiano alongside Major League DJz on the weekend of 24 April and she's very excited about bagging the gig

Mzansi social media users congratulated her and many shared that DBN Gogo is currently the best DJ in the country hence she landed the top gig

DBN Gogo has bagged a huge gig. The Amapiano DJ has been added to the star-studded line-up of DJs that will be playing dance music at Coachella 2022.

DBN Gogo will be playing at Coachella 2022. Image: @DBNGOGO

Source: Twitter

The Mzansi artist joins fellow South African DJs, Major League DJz on the hot line-up of House music artists that will share the stage at the gig. The local artists will be pushing Amapiano on Sunday, 24 April.

DBN Gogo trended on Twitter when the good news broke. She also took to her timeline to share the good news.

Mzansi social media users congratulated the star for landing the top gig. Most of the fans shared that DBN Gogo is currently the best DJ in Mzansi.

yeezus_waIks

"DBN GOGO performing at Coachella? She is a big deal."

@_santheman said:

"DBN Gogo is playing at Coachella?! Please that’s my queen right there."

@rjthedjmw commented:

"DBN Gogo going to Coachella is the inspiration I needed."

@Khuliso__N wrote:

"Definitely sure that DBN GOGO and MAJORLEAGUE DJZ are gonna shut Coachella down."

@_leratophillips added:

"Okay but Dbn Gogo is a big deal ok!"

Major League DJz bag Coachella gigs

In related news, Briefly News reported that Major League DJz landed on the line-up for Coachella 2022. The Amanzi hitmakers made the major announcement on their social media pages.

They also revealed that they will be performing on two stages for two weekends during the much-anticipated event. The South African music duo Banele and Bandile Mbere, better known as Major League DJz, are on their way to becoming internationally acclaimed stars.

The two who set the bar very high when they got signed to Atlantic Records have more good news for their fans. They wrote on social media:

"It’s OFFICIAL your boys have been added to the @Coachella lineup ??. Dreams really do come true . We will be playing on two stages during both weekends. GOD has really been showing off on this journey. See you guys at Coachella baby."

Source: Briefly News