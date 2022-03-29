South African musical duo Major league DJz continue to fly the country's flag high with their significant achievements

The Shoota Moghel hitmakers announced on social media that they will be performing at two stages during the Coachella weekends

The stars recently made the headlines when they became the first Amapiano artists to sign a recording deal with Atlantic records

South African music duo Banele and Bandile Mbere, better known as Major League DJz, are on their way to becoming internationally acclaimed stars. The two who set the bar very high when they got signed to Atlantic Records have more good news for their fans.

Major League DJz will be performing at the Coachella weekends in April. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Major League DJz are on a mission to take the local South African music genre Amapiano to the world stage.

According to the publication, the two inched closer to their dream when they landed on the line-up for Coachella 2022.

The Amanzi hitmakers made the major announcement on their social media pages. They also revealed that they will be performing on two stages for two weekends during the much-anticipated event. They wrote:

"It’s OFFICIAL your boys have been added to the @Coachella lineup ❤️. Dreams really do come true . We will be playing on two stages during both weekends. GOD has really been showing off on this journey. See you guys at Coachella baby."

Fellow celebrities and fans have congratulated the stars on the move.

@casspernyovest wrote:

"Congrats Boyz!!! Onwards!!!"

@djmaphorisa said:

"Massive "

@realnomalanga added:

"No, you’re doing A LOT"

@zakesbantwini noted:

"Major moves Boys "

Major League DJz sign huge recording deal with Atlantic Records, fellow celebrities wish them well

Briefly News previously reported that South African music duo Major League DJz is setting the bar very high. On Wednesday, 16 March, the stars announced that they had signed a major recording deal with Atlantic Records, becoming the first Amapiano artists to sign with the international company.

This is a perfect opportunity for Major League DJz, who wish to ensure that the world hears and enjoys authentic Amapiano music. The stars have performed in African countries such as Ghana and Zimbabwe, and they have also performed internationally.

The Shoota Moghel hitmakers announced the good news on their Instagram page. They said the journey has not been easy, but they are grateful for the support they have received along the way.

