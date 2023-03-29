A hardworking lady who plasters buildings is proud of what she does and showed off one of her works online

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady was in one of the rooms after she had screeded the walls

She is so good at what she does that after she posted the video, it went viral on the platform and got over 2000 likes

A lady has stormed TikTok to show off her amazing work to the public.

It was revealed in the short video seen on the TikTok handle of @ochies8 that the lady plasters and screeds houses.

The lady showed off a room she screeded. Photo credit: TikTok/@ochies8.

In the 10 seconds clip, the lady showed one of the houses she has worked on, and many of her audience got stunned.

Lady shows off her work in TikTok video

She showed one of the rooms shortly before she screeded it and showed it off when she was done.

The lady is clearly proud of what she does and is also very good at it. When she unveiled the finished walls, they looked really amazing.

Some of her followers appreciated her a lot, as they said the building looked like it had been painted, but it was just screeding that she did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@jaykucan reacted:

"You are a blessed bae."

@yemlad99 said:

"Wow! Very impressive."

@friyo3641 said:

"This is what I do too."

@abiodun_praise commented:

"I'm proud of you baby girl. This is my profession."

@danieldoobie1 said:

"This is my work too. Hit me up let's work together."

@morufuwahabi asked:

"Good job. Where is your office?"

@moses23_1 said:

"I love the work."

@oluwapemisire123 said:

"I will like to meet you, sister."

@liftert said:

"Nice one, keep it up."

@warrykay

"Where are you from?"

@prosperale reacted:

"God will bless you. You will never lack in this life in Jesus' name. Amen."

Video of lady who moulds blocks goes viral

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was seen moulding blocks in Asaba, Delta state.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady said she uses money realised from her job to support herself in school.

A good samaritan blessed the lady with the sum of N100k.

