One woman shared how she dropped out of university in her third year and worked as a cashier at a petrol station

The young lady was doing BCom statistics at North-West University and got defunded by NSFAS

As much as she is now working, she said she is not giving up, she will go back to school when the time is right

A woman dropped out of university in her third year after being defunded by NSFAS. Images: @tshepi_zakeya/ TikTok, @Tshepi Zakeya/ Facebook

Source: UGC

A woman shared that she dropped out of university while doing her third year and is now employed at a petrol station as a cashier.

@tshepi_zakeya shared the news on her TikTok account. According to the clip, she was doing BCom stats at North-West University. She dropped out because she was defunded by Nsfas.

The video also captured her in her red and black work uniform. The 22-year-old said she is not giving up, her mother taught her well.

"I am a big girl❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young lady works at a petrol station after dropping out of university

Watch the sad TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers rallied behind the woman

The video got over 39k likes, with many online users encouraging her to go back to school when the time is right and sharing similar stories.

@her_majesty_Tshepi motivated:

"Don't give up, TshepiNever give in❤️when the time comes, go back to complete your degree"

@Thabs shared a sad story:

"You will bounce back. I'm in the same position. I completed BCom and BCom honours industrial psychology and was chased out of home cause I wasn't working."

@Lemonade Faramouw said:

"You doing so well bhabhaI wish you all the best❤️"

@Michelle shared a similar story:

"Whatever the reason was. Never give up, I went back to finish my course, I'm 27 years old. I really admire your strength that you still stand."

@Colin encouraged:

"Keep going❤️"

Man forced out of university despite great academic results

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who became a security guard after being forced out of university despite good results.

In a video posted on TikTok, Shadricch Vikilahle shows his matric certificate with stellar academic results before showing his proof of registration for his first year of studies. Shadricch goes on to show an email from the school showing how he was excluded from the educational institution and could not continue his studies in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News