Two sisters started a side hustle at varsity, selling chips and sweets.

Two sisters started a side hustle at university. The two are selling snacks (chips and sweets to the students.

In a video uploaded by @fezile.candice on TikTok, they are running the business from the bedroom at their residence.

"POV: You and your sister are hustling at res."

Sisters selling chips and sweets at res

Watch the touching TikTok video below:

The two are not the first to do the hustling. With the high rate of students getting financially excluded from universities every year, one always needs to be ready for anything. Many students have taken the route of working while studying, some are waiters and waitresses, and some sell different stuff at varsity.

TikTokkers offered words of encouragement

The video garnered over 17k likes, with many online users applauding and encouraging the pair to continue with their hustle, everything will work out eventually.

@Relebohile Mareka. expressed:

"May God continue to bless y’all❤️❤️❤️"

@Irene Manchidi said:

"I'm here for the testimonies keep going sisi❤❤❤✨"

@Christina nsokweni felt emotional

"Yoh did I not feel like crying immediately when I saw this❤️you are not alone and your prayers and cries are not in vain. Better days will come."

@Nthangeni Thakhani cheered:

"My wish for you is that life deals you a better card. Keep the faith. There is always room in every story for a better ending. Blessings"

@tutu_babe6 encouraged:

"Keep pushing girls "

Students sell fat cakes and chips at res

In another story, Briefly News reported about students who started a hustle at res selling amagwinya and Go-Slos chips.

The woman @thoobyvilakazi04 said she started a side hustle at res to generate extra income while studying. In the clip, the woman is seen frying magwinya, also known as fat cakes, that she sells to fellow varsity students. The online community was impressed and motivated.

