A Mzansi gent is proud of his bachelor home and showed it off on a popular Facebook group, where he attracted various commentary

The man shared his interior design skills when he decorated his room with some of his favourite things

Netizens are impressed with how he managed to turn the space into a cosy home

An independent Mzansi gent has invested in making his man cave a comfy home.

A Mzansi gent showed his home decor skills with friends on a popular Facebook group. Image: @Skhanyiso Lembede

Source: TikTok

A South African man showed off his interior design skills when he showcased his bachelor home on a popular group chat.

A man with a plan

The Mzansi gent has decided to show off his interior design skills on a popular Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi’s Linen. The gent introduced his home to his Facebook friends by posting the exterior first.

The gent painted his flat red and blue and installed aluminium windows and door. When you walk into the man cave, you are greeted by a beautifully decorated bed with a brown wooden headboard paired with matching bedside tables.

The gent keeps his drinks in a Red Bull bar fridge, where he places a stool right next to it. When resting on his bed, the brother named Skhanyiso Lembede entertains himself by watching the television before him. The television is placed on a wooden stand that matches the bed, aluminium windows and door.

See post below:

Mzansi gent Showed off his bachelor home. Image: @Skhanyiso Lembede

Source: Facebook

Neat and tidy

Lembede’s pride in his place led him to advertise his home decor skills with his Facebook friends who praised him for the way he set up his place:

@Zandile Sylvia highlighted that the home was:

“Nice and clean.”

@Precious Solomon noticed a unique decorative piece that she fell I love with:

“That photo album is admirable.”

Source: Briefly News