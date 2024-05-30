A young man took to social media to reveal that he went back home without informing anyone and was surprised at how his room was transformed

The TikTok footage captured the attention of people and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Online users reacted to the man's clip as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes while others simply laughed it off

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One gentleman received the shock of his life after he decided to go home. He shared a video on TikTok, which amused many.

A man was shocked by his room transformation and shared a video on TikTok. Image: @paulabuleleludonga

Source: TikTok

A young man could not believe his eyes after seeing what had been done to his bedroom back home. The gent who goes by the TikTok handle @paulabuleleludonga decided to go back home and was quickly left in shock by what he saw. He revealed in his clip that he went back home without informing anyone.

@paulabuleleludonga then showcased how his room was transformed. The men's space had wet clothing and various other things that looked messy. The video grabbed the attention of many and received loads of likes, comments and views.

Taking to his TikTok caption, the guy said the following:

"The worst part they put it on my bed my room turned into 3 in 1, bedroom, store room and garage."

Take a look at the gent's messy room here.

Netizens react to man's video

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts, and many shared the same sentiment as the gent saying:

August shared:

"Tjoo once found Alcohol and all the wedding groceries in mine. And they even put my bed standing on the wall."

Michelle@20 said:

"Me watching this while my room has turned into a laundry room."

Philani Mshikila added:

"I know the feeling bro, kumanje ngizwe kuthiwa khona ovakashile ekhaya ulala ekameren lam, ngafona ngadedela inhlamba."

NokwandaMlambo suggested:

"I just lock mine and take the keys with me because I would always lose my stuff or someone I don't even know visiting and sleeping on my bed."

Young man shows off his humble abode he built at 21, SA is impressed

Briefly News previously reported a young man took the internet by storm after unveiling his one-room house, which he built at age 21.

The gentleman took to his Facebook account and shared images of his humble home in a popular group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The 24-year-old's living space contains a bed which is beautifully made and well-covered with a stunning duvet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News