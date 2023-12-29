The City of Johannesburg is the place where many expats returning to SA are buying property

Real Estate giant Chas Everitt revealed that the expats are returning because life is becoming more expensive overseas

South Africans applauded the expats for choosing Johannesbu4g and praised the city

South Africans living overseas are homesick and are returning to Mzansi in large numbers. Most returning people have chosen the City of Johannesburg as a place to re-experience the joy of being a South African once more. South Africans were convinced that Johannesburg was a better city than others.

Expats returning home prefer Johannesburg

According to eNCA, real estate company Chas Everitt revealed that many expats purchase homes in Gauteng, particularly Johannesburg. Chas Everitt's Rory O'Hogan said that those who moved out of the country from as far back as 1994 are returning to SA. This is because of affordability. Home buyers also realise that the property values in Johannesburg have gone down, and those in Cape Town have gone up. Many are also moving back to SA because of socioeconomic reasons.

O'Hogan revealed that many are returning to live in Sandton, and some of them are retirees. O'Hogan believes that the climate also plays a part in people's decision to live in Johannesburg. Another factor is that interest rates in Europe have increased, making it difficult to stay in Europe. Wars and natural disasters are also causing European natives to relocate to SA.

SA impressed with expats' choice

South Africans on Facebook were pleased with expats' choice of place and why they prefer Johannesburg.

Pierré Jordaan said:

“I moved from the Western Cape to Johannesburg, and Johannesburg is my city of choice.”

Lucky Ngxobo observed:

“I followed a lot of Americans on YouTurbe who are relocating to South Africa. They choose Joburg over any other province.”

Connie Dash laughed.

“The way they talk so much, you’d think the Western Cape is the richest province in SA. It’s not even the second-richest province.”

Gontse Nate Lekgetho remarked:

“I have travelled the country, but Joburg is more welcoming. Other provinces will make you feel like a foreigner.”

Robin Morris:

“All that glitters is not gold.”

Cape Town was named the best city in the world

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Cape Town was voted the best city in the world by a global survey.

Johannesburg was listed as the third best in the world in the inaugural Brand Finance City index. South Africans found it difficult to believe that Cape Town deserved to be on the list and shared some of their views about Cape Town and South Africa.

