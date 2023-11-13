Faith Nketsi treated her Instagram followers to eight pictures and a video from Sky's birthday party

The mother-and-daughter duo stole the spotlight at the themed event with matching princess outfits

The media personality's fans appreciated the Instagram posts that gave them an inside look at the celebrations

Faith Nketsi threw her daughter Sky Njilo a themed first birthday party. Image: @faith.nketsi

Faith Nketsi turned her Instagram into a fairy tale wonderland as she shared glimpses of her daughter Sky Njilo's enchanting birthday party.

Faith and Sky wear blue outfits

The reality TV star and her one-year-old turned heads in matching blue princess outfits.

Faith's Instagram posts featured eight pictures and a video of the lavish event. She expressed what the little means to her:

"My daughter's first birthday was nothing short of amazing. I was so overwhelmed with joy because, on that specific day, my whole life changed. She’s such a blessing. The sweetest and smartest girl."

Costumed guests and mascot

The birthday bash was a real spectacle as loved ones arrived decked out in costumes. The Instagram video revealed the surprise appearance of none other than Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots, injecting an extra dose of magic into the festivities.

See the Instagram posts below:

Followers swoon over Sky's party

Faith's followers couldn't contain their excitement and showered the birthday content with likes and comments. They gushed over the cuteness overload and the adorable birthday girl.

See some of the comments below:

@wavvvy.barbie said

"The decor and everything else is giving the Kardashians.”

@greybea_r stated:

"Money is important guys."

@truly_vikki posted:

"The last slide just melted my heart.❤️"

@t.sinah wrote:

"She's so beautiful hle. "

@goldensnow_lioness mentioned:

"I can’t wait till I have a girl.This is gorgeous Faith."

@slindiiee stated:

"The most beautiful baby ever."

@call_her_kim added:

"Wishing her a very happy birthday!❤️"

@bomb_honey_ commented:

"Faith is such a girl mom hleng. ❤️"

Faith Nketsi celebrates Sky’s 9-Month Bday With picts

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi is taking her role as a mother seriously. The media personality recently poured her heart out in a post to her daughter Sky.

The Have Faith star is always giving her followers baby fever with heartwarming posts about her daughter, Sky.

