A businesswoman showed her impressive income of over R121,000 in earnings from sneaker reselling

She posted a video montage on TikTok which included a picture of her standing next to stacks of shoe boxes, smiling proudly

The successful lady also disclosed that she used some of the money to build her mother a house which was erected in seven days

An entrepreneur started building her mother a new house and showed the construction progress on TikTok. Image: @sanelycollections09

Source: TikTok

In the competitive world of sneaker reselling, one TikTok user turned heads by raking in a staggering R121,000 in earnings.

She also used the money to begin the construction of a new home for her mother and showed the 7-day progress.

Bank balance boast

The revelation came in the form of a TikTok video where @sanelycollections09 proudly shared a screenshot of her bank balance. It displayed a substantial income from flipping sought-after kicks from brands like Nike and Adidas.

The video gained significant traction with 298,00 views. The entrepreneur is seen smiling next to stacks of shoe boxes.

Businesswoman builds small house

The woman took her followers on a journey beyond sneakers, revealing that she used her hard-earned profits to build her mother a house. The construction process left netizens amazed at the swift transformation of earnings into a tangible asset.

See the post below:

Entrepreneur receives praise

The comments section overflowed with congratulatory messages and inquiries from intrigued netizens who wanted to know more about the woman's sneaker resale business. They were impressed by her prowess in the resale game but also inspired to consider the potential of alternative income streams.

@boity_lovey said:

@aphiwenkabinde_1 asked:

"How can I join your resell group?"

@minizide wrote:

"I just started, hoping for the best. When did you start?

@unathi_ndlela mentioned:

"Darling, is it safe? You are not scared of boloyi?"

@thembajimmy3 posted:

"How many rooms is the house?"

@koketsobisaso added:

"Can I ask, SARS doesn’t bother you?"

@thandie_mhlongo commented:

"How do I join? People refuse to plug us."

@tsotso222 said:

"Am inspired. I am getting there soon. "

Source: Briefly News