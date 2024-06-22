Prince Kaybee, aka Kabelo Motsamai, posted a picture showing a precious moment that he had with his son, Milani

Prince Kaybee shared a photo showing off Milano, his son. Prince Kaybee is often keen to share how he handles fatherhood.

Prince Kaybee shared a funny moment he had with his son in a pic. Image: Insagram / @princekaybee_sa / X / @PrinceKaybee_SA

Prince Kaybee's fans were happy to see a recent picture of him and his son. Peeps cracked jokes about Prince Kaybee's fatherhood moment.

Prince Kaybee jokes about son

In a post on X, Prince Kaybee posted a photo with his child, and their pose looked comical. The DJ wrote a hilarious caption implying his kid let one rip:

"Bro I smell something."

See the post below:

SA amused by Prince Kaybee and son

Fans were raving about Prince Kaybee's father-son moment, gushing about how adorable they looked. People commented on the cute photo of their father-son pair cracking jokes. Read peeps' comments on the photo below:

@NovBaby13 commented:

"The cutest pair."

@G_Modipa wrote:

"Such a cute pic."

@MustNotFind said:

"Just change the nappies then."

@Hlaha8610241 was amused:

"In your face my DJ, the little man is growing up so fast my DJ."

@NovBaby13 was impressed:

"Seeing men on dad mode is amazing. Kudos to dads out there."

Prince Kaybee discusses evolution of music

Briefly News previously reported that the ladies' favourite heartthrob, Prince Kaybee spoke about the decline of album culture and how musicians went from releasing 12 to 20-track projects to much less, due to the consumer's decreased attention span over the years.

Prince Kaybee recently sparked a conversation about the evolution of album culture over the years, noting how projects are becoming shorter and shorter.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, KaBillion ranted about the culture being "dead" and how musicians once found joy in compiling 12 to 20-track projects with the hopes of keeping the listener zoned in for an hour, but all that has changed.

