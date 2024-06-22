A man in a TikTok video recorded his friends' reactions to his new purchase new purchase

The TiK ToK video captures the moment he showed off his latest purchase, which was meant to be an upgrade to his old phone

Netizens were in stitches over how the group of men were acting while arguing about the phone model

A TikTok video shows a man and his friends using his new phone. The group garnered attention on social media due to their hilarious conversation.

The video of the friends debating about the phone receive thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, thoroughly amused by the friends.

Man defends alleged iPhone

In a TikTok video posted by @buddykhutso18, a gent in a TikTok video tried to convince his friends that he bought an iPhone. None of the friends looked convinced in the video because of the camera quality.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by man's alleged iphone

Many people could not help but join in on the jokes about the man's alleged iPhone. Netizens also made fun of the camera quality.

Andile said:

"I’ve never laughed so hard."

was amused:

"That”aowa” after wipping the camera."

Njabulo Radebe joked:

"NOTHING happened after wiping the camera."

Charity wrote:

"The iPhone owner trying to explain himself, wa mpolaya."

K.e.a.hhhh laughed:

"He's so defensive about his iphone bathong."

Starfire was in stitches:

"He’s fighting for his life with these explanations."

queenArr added:

"Why did I hope for the quality to change after he wiped bare hello Siri."

Mah Radebe remarked

"Ngathi ngiya phupha aowa (It's like I'm dreaming.)"

Lady plugs SA with Ackermans "iPhone"

Briefly News previously reported that a woman showed people that she didn't break the bank to get a good phone. The lady compared a cheaper phone from Ackermans.

The video of the woman's Ackermans purchase received more than 11, 000 likes. There were close to a thousand comments from people who loved the phone plug.

A woman on TikTok @cleopatra_maesela showed people that she found an alternative to an iPhone. In the video, she opened a Mobicel that she got from Ackermans. The lady opened the camera, showing that the interface was similar to an Apple iPhone.

