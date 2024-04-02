DJ Zinhle's daughter Asante Mohosana stole the internet's hearts when she sang Tyla's hit song Water

The video was posted by her father, Murdah Bongz, on his Instagram page, and she received some hilarious responses

Some fans pointed out her love for heels, and others said Tyla has some stiff competition

DJ Zinhle and her family know how to pull heartstrings. Just recently, her daughter Asante Mohosana stole hearts with her mini-performance.

DJ Zinhle’s daughter Asante Mohosana stole hearts with her rendition of ‘Water’. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's daughter Asante sings Water

One of DJ Zinhle's daughters, Asante, gave her rendition of Tyla's chart-topping song Water and received a lot of love.

On Instagram, her father, Murdah Bongz, posted the video, and the baby girl was rocking in heels.

Hilarious responses flood in

The video sparked some hilarious responses from Murdah Bongz's followers. Some of his fans pointed out her love for heels and how she always wears them. Some laughable responses come from fans who said Tyla has some stiff competition.

tan_lilly:

"Tyla has 24 hours to respond."

zinhlekasondiya:

"That time, Gospel is playing in the background but NO, girl just wants to lose her breath."

molokomabela:

"One thing about uGal, she will rock heels."

mnce_n:

"Tyla was found shaking!"

a_slimming_tonic_byanele:

"Give Sainty her Grammy please, why are we sleeping."

manananoxoloL:

"Tyla has been very quiet since you dropped this gem."

monde____m:

"It's the mic, and shoes for me."

b2mellow777:

"Then they say she is lying when she says I started singing when I was young. I started here, till I got there and now look where I am."

lethabo_ishy:

"It's the shoes for me, Asante is such a cutie."

fabulouslylulu:

"Halala Sainty..looking all cute in your heels. Vocals on point baby."

mosa.aa:

"Tyla watch out sis, Sante is coming for you."

masterpiecesiya:

"@tyla her birth is on the 8TH of September, you have plenty of time to schedule a duet with our Santy-Keys, please... The best gift this year is you singing with her, pleaseee."

DJ Zinhle trolled after daughter's do not look like her

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens joked about DJ Zinhle not resembling her daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana. Fans pointed out how the girls look like their fathers, AKA and Murdah Bongz.

This comes after DJ Zinhle and her daughters attended Mpoomi Ledwaba's Unlimited Festival.

Fans suggested that the Zinhle's genes did not even try.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News