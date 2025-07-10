Senegalese-American singer Akon was recently accused of defrauding Wakanda investors

This was after it was reported that the star allegedly received $6 billion for his grand plans to create a Black Panther -inspired city in Senegal

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the accusations against Akon

Senegalese singer Akon was accused of fraud. Image: Alekandra London/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hebanna, trouble is brewing for the Senegalese-American singer Akon as new allegations against him have surfaced on social media.

Recently, an online user @RT_com reported that the singer and record producer was accused of defrauding Wakanda investors of $6 billion, which is equivalent to over R106 billion.

This was after Tomeka Thiam's husband shared that he had big plans for creating a Black Panther-inspired city in Senegal, and six years later, still, nothing has been done regarding the singer's plans. It is also alleged that Senegal has repossessed the land that Akon had planned to build on to develop a resort.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the accusations against Akon

Shortly after the accusations went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@TrevorNiwamanya said:

"I knew it was a big scam."

@GathunguPeter wrote:

"His current president, Faye, was in Washington yesterday, kneeling before Trump, to build a golf course in Senegal. A country living in abject poverty. He's the newest billionaire in town, swimming in an ocean of poverty. What do you observe about Senegal?"

@MrBobSanVagene commented:

"Sums up perfectly what the Wakanda people can achieve in reality."

@pinoyhandycam responded:

"There are so many factors that this wonderful project didn't materialise."

@DawnOfArios replied:

"Once trash, always trash. Even when they have money, they still scam their own. What a shame."

Why Senegal cancelled Akon's "futuristic" plans

According to Business Insider Africa, Senegal has decided to scale back its plans for Akon’s city project due to economic challenges. Instead of the original multibillion-dollar vision, they are now supporting a smaller, privately financed development.

Back in 2020, Senegal generously provided Akon with 136 acres of land to develop his innovative “Akon City,' a vision of a futuristic smart city transforming the peaceful village of Mbodiène into a vibrant tech hub.

But by August 2024, months before he was spotted hanging out with Tbo Touch and Burna Boy in Los Angeles, the government issued a final notice for Akon to start building his $6 billion city or risk losing the land. This came after missed payments to Sapco, the agency overseeing coastal and tourism projects. Recently, most of the land has been reclaimed by the government, inspired by Marvel’s Wakanda, since little progress has been made.

Netizens reacted to fraud allegations against Akon. Photo by Andrew Ferraro/LAT Images

Source: Getty Images

Akon claims his account was hacked after blasting Elon Musk

In more Akon updates, Briefly News previously reported that the Senegalese-American rapper denied claims that he blasted Elon Musk, instead claiming that his X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked.

Akon has rubbished reports that he posted a tweet blasting new Twitter owner Elon Musk. The post shared on the singer's page suggested that making people pay for Twitter verifications was wrong.

