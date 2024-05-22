A young woman shared a video on TikTok of herself and her family renovating their home

The woman stated it took tears and sacrifice to get their home to what it is, adding that the revamp is not yet complete

The change to the house sparked inspiration for many people in the video's comment section

A woman shared a video of her newly renovated home. Images: @micaela_ _oliver / TikTok

On her way to making her house a home, a woman shared a short clip of before and after pictures of her revamped residence.

A wife and mother of two, Micaela Oliver took to her TikTok account (@micaela__oliver) to share with social media users the progress she made to the inside of her humble home.

Woman shares snippets of her revamped home

At the beginning of the video, Micaela gives the online community a glimpse of her old kitchen and herself and her husband, Jean-Pierre, making the necessary changes. The video then cuts to the renovated kitchen, which boasts new drawers and shelves.

Another portion of the video shows the bathroom, which initially had a bath. The family decided to get rid of the tub and swap it for a walk-in shower, giving the modern bathroom a more spacious feel. Micaela also shows a dark room turned into a bright living room with a TV and sofa.

In the video's caption, the young woman says:

"It took having faith like a mustard seed. It took blood, sweat and tears. It took sleepless nights and telling people to go on ahead without us. It took sacrifice. It took a husband who would do anything for his family. It took PRAYER and crying before God."

She added:

"When I tell you that Jean-Pierre and I had blankets as curtains, that we stayed home when everyone was out having a ball, but we were building for us, for our children and our family."

Micaela concluded her caption by telling people that her family is not yet where they want to be. However, they are far from where they started.

Watch the revamping video below:

Netizens impressed with home renovations

The changes blew people away in Micaela's comment section.

The video inspired @being_marshalline, who said:

"My husband and I are newlyweds, and this just took off the pressure."

@loveablelady4 congratulated Micaela and shared they had a similar story:

"For years while others were enjoying their lives, we were building and sacrificing, but God carried us, and today we eat the fruits."

@bouggeeboo dished out compliments, saying:

"This is truly so beautiful."

