A daughter pranked her mother with the help of netizens. Images: @gloria.ladygee, @k.k.dea

Source: TikTok

A young girl asked TikTok users to help her with pranking her mother. The online users did not disappoint.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @k.k.dea, the girlie discovered her mom's TikTok account and she wanted people to comment under her posts, telling her that they are her biggest fans. Basically, they were to make the mom believe she was a superstar from a movie.

The mother responded with confusion. She even texted her daughter telling her that people seem to know her from a movie that she has never acted in, lol. The prank worked.

Young girl pulls joke on mom

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the joke

The video gained over 3 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@lils 🎀 said:

"Mara why o stressa Gloria now she can’t sleep 😭😭😭."

@nvm_jordyn expressed:

"Your mom's a baddie😳."

@Stopper_valentino 🛑 said:

"Your mom made a video asking us ukuthi simbone kuphi😭😭 enough now guys we are stressing her 😂😂😂😂."

@Thando Nxumalo🚶 wrote:

"Just came from there .. people didn't disappoint🚶🤣🤣."

@Mpho Rambau loved:

"She is beautiful is she married 🥰."

@🫧Pabii🫧| Lifestyle Content✨ shared:

"She just posted a video asking which movie😂😭😭shame."

@Wa Wa said:

"In the clurb, we all fam."

@didintle_ laughed:

"Went to her comments and omg i can’t stop laughing."

