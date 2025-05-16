Radio personality and beverage entrepreneur Lethabo ‘LeJoy’ Mathatho shared the progress of her hair transplant surgery on social media

LeJoy has frequently used cosmetic surgery following her BBL procedure in 2023, while she also owns her beverage company, LeJoy Tea

Mzansi netizens reacted on social media to praise the 39-year-old, calling her beautiful and saying they also need a hair transplant, with some even asking for the price

Mzansi media personality and beverage entrepreneur Lethabo ‘LeJoy’ Mathatho drew praise from local fans after sharing her hair transplant progress on her social media page.

The 39-year-old Skeem Saam star shared an image of her going through the transplant at the Sandton Hair Transplant Clinic as she continues her procedure.

Media personality LeJoy is using a local clinic for her hair transplant. Image: lethabolejoy.

Source: Instagram

It is not the first time LeJoy has taken part in cosmetic surgery after she shared the progress of her BBL procedure in 2023.

LeJoy takes part in confidence-boosting procedure

LeJoy shared the progress of her hair transplant on the Instagram post below:

The chief executive of LeJoy Tea shared the progress of her procedure, much to the delight of local fans who said they too are looking to follow in her steps.

Despite getting support from fans over her hair transplant, the 37-year-old was dragged through the mud for pushing her wellness tea after her cosmetic surgeries in the past.

LeJoy has her own business, according to the Instagram post below:

In addition to making headlines for her cosmetic surgery, LeJoy earned accolades by joining forces with the NJM Foundation, an organisation dedicated to helping students.

Media personality and entrepreneur LeJoy has often used cosmetic surgery in the past. Image: lethabolejoy.

Source: Instagram

Fans want to follow in LeJoy’s footsteps

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise LeJoy, calling her a beautiful woman, while several said they are also looking into getting a hair transplant much like the 37-year-old.

Former model blue_mbombo said she also needs a hair transplant:

“I need this for myself.”

Letsoalocynthia admires LeJoy:

“A gorgeous hun🔥❤️.”

Chumabuthelezi praised LeJoy:

“You are soo beautiful 😍.”

Empress_thabby made a comparison between LeJoy and a global superstar:

“Last slide, why nna ke bona Beyonce?!”

Motsilepenny has respect for the media personality:

“Woooo beautiful queen 😍.”

Kayleenp8704 gave fellow fans some advice:

“Beautiful, please stop with the weaves guys, your natural hair is beautiful.”

Koketso_ngoako said they will also be using the services:

“I'm definitely coming for this 🙌@Lethabo you look so beautiful mommy ❤️❤️🔥.”

Hertouch_by_marietta.m made a request:

“Damn🥰🤌🏾🔥🔥🔥so beautiful, @lizzy_princess take me here thle Bathong 😭😭😭😭😭.”

Unicentiamolefe loves LeJoy:

“Nna, I really love this woman ka pelo le moya❤️🔥.”

Thuli_landy asked a question:

“How much?”

South African rapper Zakwe gains support in his weight loss journey

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi rapper Zakwe earned praise from local fans after he shared a clip of his exercise routine as he continues his inspiring weight loss journey.

The popular rapper is determined to shed kilograms, spending time pounding the pavements and sweating it out in the gym as he continues to pursue his health goals.

Source: Briefly News